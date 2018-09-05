At least 10 passengers were admitted to the hospital after an Emirates flight from Dubai landed in New York around 9:00am. According to initial reports, as many as 100 passengers and crew reported feeling ill.

At least 10 passengers were admitted to the hospital after an Emirates flight from Dubai landed in New York around 9:00am. According to initial reports, as many as 100 passengers and crew reported feeling ill. Their symptoms included cough and fever, reported Reuters. Confirming the incident, Emirates on its Twitter handle said that on arrival at John F. Kennedy airport, they were attended by local health authorities. In another tweet, Emirates said, “We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority.”

