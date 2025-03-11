Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Emmanuel Macron Backs Ukraine Ceasefire Deal, Says Next Move Is Russia’s

Emmanuel Macron Backs Ukraine Ceasefire Deal, Says Next Move Is Russia’s

Washington has vowed to communicate the ceasefire proposal to Russia and has shows the importance of reciprocal action for sustainable peace.

Emmanuel Macron Backs Ukraine Ceasefire Deal, Says Next Move Is Russia’s

Emmanuel Macron


French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the progress made in ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that the next step now depends on Russia. “The ball is now clearly in the Russian court,” Macron stated on X (formerly Twitter), referring to the ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict. The talks in Jeddah resulted in a breakthrough agreement, with Ukraine expressing its readiness for a 30-day ceasefire, a move that could pave the way for broader peace efforts.

The proposed truce, spearheaded by the United States, aims to halt all military operations on land, sea, and air for a month. A joint statement released after the Jeddah talks confirmed Ukraine’s commitment to the agreement, stating, “Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire.” However, the implementation of the ceasefire now rests on Russia’s response, raising anticipation over Moscow’s stance on the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Existing tensions

Washington has vowed to communicate the ceasefire proposal to Russia and has shows the importance of reciprocal action for sustainable peace. In a major move, the United States also announced the resumption of military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. These support measures had been temporarily disrupted due to tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

President Zelenskyy, who had previously insisted on security guarantees and additional military assistance as preconditions for any ceasefire, appears to have shifted his position. His evolving stance follows a tense meeting with President Trump at the White House, during which differences between the two leaders surfaced. Analysts suggest that this shift reflects Ukraine’s pragmatic approach to securing temporary relief from hostilities, even as broader negotiations continue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russia’s response uncertain

Despite Ukraine’s willingness to engage in a ceasefire, Russia’s response remains uncertain. While Moscow has yet to officially react to the proposal, its past approach to peace initiatives has been met with skepticism by Western powers. Observers note that Russia may seek additional concessions or assurances before agreeing to the ceasefire terms.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, all eyes are now on Russia’s next move. If Moscow accepts the proposal, it could mark a significant step toward de-escalating the prolonged conflict. However, if Russia rejects or delays its response, the window for a temporary ceasefire may narrow, prolonging the war’s devastating impact on the region.

ALSO READ: Dalai Lama Declares Successor Will Be Born Outside China, Challenging Beijing’s Authority

Filed under

emmanuel macron Ukraine Ceasefire

In a major development to

‘Hopefully Putin Will Also Agree To It’, Donald Trump Hails Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement, Eyes Russian...
Bayern Munich booked thei

Harry Kane Shines As Bayern Munich Defeats Bayer Leverkusen To Reach Champions League Quarterfinals
French President Emmanuel

Emmanuel Macron Backs Ukraine Ceasefire Deal, Says Next Move Is Russia’s
Finance Minister Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses DMK Of Creating ‘Political Mess’ Over Language Policy
Barcelona midfielder Pedr

‘We Have Dynamite…’Pedri Lauds Raphinha & Lamine Yamal After Barcelona’s Win Over Benfica
In a bold move that escal

Dalai Lama Declares Successor Will Be Born Outside China, Challenging Beijing’s Authority
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Hopefully Putin Will Also Agree To It’, Donald Trump Hails Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement, Eyes Russian Response

‘Hopefully Putin Will Also Agree To It’, Donald Trump Hails Ukraine Ceasefire Agreement, Eyes Russian...

Harry Kane Shines As Bayern Munich Defeats Bayer Leverkusen To Reach Champions League Quarterfinals

Harry Kane Shines As Bayern Munich Defeats Bayer Leverkusen To Reach Champions League Quarterfinals

Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses DMK Of Creating ‘Political Mess’ Over Language Policy

Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses DMK Of Creating ‘Political Mess’ Over Language Policy

‘We Have Dynamite…’Pedri Lauds Raphinha & Lamine Yamal After Barcelona’s Win Over Benfica

‘We Have Dynamite…’Pedri Lauds Raphinha & Lamine Yamal After Barcelona’s Win Over Benfica

Dalai Lama Declares Successor Will Be Born Outside China, Challenging Beijing’s Authority

Dalai Lama Declares Successor Will Be Born Outside China, Challenging Beijing’s Authority

Entertainment

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed Boxer Attacked Her Inside A Limo

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women