Washington has vowed to communicate the ceasefire proposal to Russia and has shows the importance of reciprocal action for sustainable peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the progress made in ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that the next step now depends on Russia. “The ball is now clearly in the Russian court,” Macron stated on X (formerly Twitter), referring to the ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict. The talks in Jeddah resulted in a breakthrough agreement, with Ukraine expressing its readiness for a 30-day ceasefire, a move that could pave the way for broader peace efforts.

The proposed truce, spearheaded by the United States, aims to halt all military operations on land, sea, and air for a month. A joint statement released after the Jeddah talks confirmed Ukraine’s commitment to the agreement, stating, “Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire.” However, the implementation of the ceasefire now rests on Russia’s response, raising anticipation over Moscow’s stance on the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Existing tensions

Washington has vowed to communicate the ceasefire proposal to Russia and has shows the importance of reciprocal action for sustainable peace. In a major move, the United States also announced the resumption of military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. These support measures had been temporarily disrupted due to tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

President Zelenskyy, who had previously insisted on security guarantees and additional military assistance as preconditions for any ceasefire, appears to have shifted his position. His evolving stance follows a tense meeting with President Trump at the White House, during which differences between the two leaders surfaced. Analysts suggest that this shift reflects Ukraine’s pragmatic approach to securing temporary relief from hostilities, even as broader negotiations continue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russia’s response uncertain

Despite Ukraine’s willingness to engage in a ceasefire, Russia’s response remains uncertain. While Moscow has yet to officially react to the proposal, its past approach to peace initiatives has been met with skepticism by Western powers. Observers note that Russia may seek additional concessions or assurances before agreeing to the ceasefire terms.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, all eyes are now on Russia’s next move. If Moscow accepts the proposal, it could mark a significant step toward de-escalating the prolonged conflict. However, if Russia rejects or delays its response, the window for a temporary ceasefire may narrow, prolonging the war’s devastating impact on the region.

ALSO READ: Dalai Lama Declares Successor Will Be Born Outside China, Challenging Beijing’s Authority