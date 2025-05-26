Home
  Emmanuel Macron Says Him Being Smacked By His Wife In The Viral Video Was A Joke, Not A Domestic Dispute

Emmanuel Macron Says Him Being Smacked By His Wife In The Viral Video Was A Joke, Not A Domestic Dispute

The footage shows Brigitte Macron pushing and slapping her husband, causing him to momentarily step back before he composed himself and waved to the crowd. She remained partially obscured behind the aircraft fuselage during the encounter

Emmanuel Macron Says Him Being Smacked By His Wife In The Viral Video Was A Joke, Not A Domestic Dispute

Emmanuel Macron opens up about the viral slap controversy


French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrived in Vietnam on Sunday evening, but their visit quickly went viral for an unexpected reason.

A video captured the moment Brigitte appeared to smack Macron across the face with both hands as they stood at the aircraft door, leaving viewers stunned.

Macron Responds: ‘We Were Just Horsing Around’

Reacting to the viral footage, Macron addressed the media and downplayed the incident. “We are horsing around and, really, joking with my wife,” Macron told reporters, as quoted by the Associated Press. He further criticized the media’s reaction, saying, “It becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe.”

The French President’s office echoed his sentiment, clarifying that it was simply a light-hearted moment. “It was a moment where the president and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by horsing around. It was a moment of complicity,” the statement read.

The office added that the video unintentionally gave “ammunition to conspiracy theorists.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Viral Video Shows Awkward Exchange at Plane Door

The footage shows Brigitte Macron pushing and slapping her husband, causing him to momentarily step back before he composed himself and waved to the crowd. She remained partially obscured behind the aircraft fuselage during the encounter. The couple then descended the plane’s stairs together.

Despite the media frenzy, Macron’s Vietnam trip holds significant diplomatic weight. As the first French president to visit in nearly ten years, Macron aims to strengthen France’s role in the region. On Monday, France and Vietnam signed key deals, including an agreement for 20 Airbus aircraft and pacts related to defence and space cooperation.

The visit comes at a tense time, as U.S. President Donald Trump recently threatened to impose 50% tariffs on EU goods, sparking economic uncertainty across the European Union. Though the deadline was initially set for June 1, it has been delayed to July 9. Macron’s diplomatic engagement in Asia may serve as a counterbalance to shifting global trade dynamics.

Filed under

Brigitte Macron emmanuel macron Emmanuel Macron viral video

