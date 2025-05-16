Emmanuel Macron Slams Gaza Crisis As ‘Intolerable’, Urges Talks With Netanyahu And Trump For Ceasefire

Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Trump, who concluded a Middle East tour on Friday without announcing any concrete progress toward a ceasefire, has also acknowledged the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, particularly the escalating hunger crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “intolerable” and called for immediate action to restore access to aid and achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.


French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “intolerable” and called for immediate action to restore access to aid and achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Speaking at a European leaders’ summit in Albania, Macron stressed the urgency of addressing the deepening crisis and said he hoped to raise the matter directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is intolerable. We are reaching a level that we have never seen before in terms of the humanitarian impact since the beginning of this conflict,” Macron told reporters.

The French President reiterated that securing a ceasefire and ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance must be the international community’s top priorities. Macron added that he had already spoken with President Trump about the worsening crisis and plans to discuss it further with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Trump, who concluded a Middle East tour on Friday without announcing any concrete progress toward a ceasefire, has also acknowledged the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, particularly the escalating hunger crisis. He emphasized the need to scale up aid deliveries but stopped short of outlining a clear roadmap to de-escalation.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, now in its most intense phase in recent weeks, has drawn global concern amid rising civilian casualties and limited access to essential supplies in Gaza.

Macron’s comments signal France’s growing frustration with the lack of progress on diplomatic efforts and its willingness to push for a stronger international response to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the region.

