Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Emmanuel Macron Stands Firm: ‘Peace Cannot Mean Ukraine’s Surrender’

In a shift in U.S. foreign policy, Trump is now pushing for a resolution at the United Nations that calls for an end to fighting but does not explicitly address Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Emmanuel Macron Stands Firm: ‘Peace Cannot Mean Ukraine’s Surrender’

Emmanuel Macron


French President Emmanuel Macron firmly stated on Monday that peace in Ukraine cannot come at the cost of the country’s surrender. Speaking at a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Macron warned against a global order dictated by brute force.

“This peace cannot mean the surrender of Ukraine,” Macron declared. “Ukraine has fought over these past few years for its independence and for its sovereignty, but also for our collective security. I think that no one in this room wants to live in a world where it’s the law of the strongest and international borders can be violated from one day to the next.”

His remarks came as the Trump administration opened dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to end the war, which began three years ago when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Trump’s approach marks a significant departure from his predecessor Joe Biden’s firm stance on Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a shift in U.S. foreign policy, Trump is now pushing for a resolution at the United Nations that calls for an end to fighting but does not explicitly address Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This move has sparked concerns among European allies, including France, which has remained steadfast in its support for Kyiv.

Macron’s statement underscored growing tensions over how to resolve the conflict. While the French leader emphasized the importance of maintaining Ukraine’s sovereignty, the Trump administration’s efforts appear focused on a swift conclusion to the war, raising questions about the terms of any potential peace agreement.

The meeting between Trump and Macron highlighted the broader debate on the future of international security and the balance of power in the post-war landscape. As diplomatic efforts continue, Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, with world leaders divided over the path to lasting peace.

Filed under

emmanuel macron ukraine

