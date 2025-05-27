Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Trump's remarks as indicative of an "emotional overload" afflicting all parties in the conflict.

The Kremlin has responded to US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely crazy,” after Moscow launched its largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The attack killed 13 people and injured dozens, reports say.

Trump’s comments came Sunday on Truth Social, where he accused Putin of having “gone absolutely crazy,” following a deadly bombardment that reportedly saw 367 drones and missiles launched at Ukrainian cities. “He has gone absolutely crazy,” Trump wrote, adding, “Needlessly killing a lot of people.”

In response, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, dismissed Trump’s remarks as indicative of an “emotional overload” afflicting all parties involved in the conflict. “These comments are connected to an emotional overload of everyone involved,” Peskov said on Monday, the BBC reported.

The aerial assault, launched overnight Saturday into Sunday, marked Russia’s largest aerial attack to date, with 367 drones and missiles targeting Ukrainian cities, the report said, adding that the strikes resulted in 13 fatalities and left dozens more injured.

On the following night, Russian forces reportedly launched an additional 355 drones, killing 10 more people. The Ukrainian Air Force described this latest wave of attacks as the largest to date using drones alone.

Peskov argued that these retaliatory strikes were a response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian “social infrastructure,” which, according to Moscow, justified the deadly aerial campaign. Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that air defense systems had destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones across various Russian regions.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says airstrikes are politically motivated

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the airstrikes as politically motivated. “There is no military sense in these attacks,” Zelensky said, according to the British broadcaster. “It is an obvious political choice… by Putin, a choice by Russia… to continue the war and destroy lives.”

The Russian strikes took place as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that Ukraine’s allies had lifted all previous restrictions on the range of arms being supplied to Kyiv. Merz announced that this would allow Ukraine to attack military positions deeper inside Russian territory, with specific reference to the potential supply of Taurus missiles—long-range weapons that can strike targets as far as 500 kilometers away. “This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia,” BBC quoted Merz as saying.

While there have been reports that Ukraine could soon receive Taurus missiles from Germany, no official announcement has been made.

Reports suggest Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Berlin on Wednesday to discuss further support, although this trip has not been officially confirmed yet.

Trump says he is considering increasing US sanctions on Russia

The US has also weighed in on the escalating tensions, with President Trump making his own remarks about the Russian leader. Speaking in New Jersey on Sunday, Trump reiterated his long-standing personal relationship with Putin but condemned the Russian president for launching rockets into Ukrainian cities. “I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all,” Trump reportedly said.

Trump also said he was considering increasing US sanctions on Russia, something he has threatened in the past. Shortly after making his remarks about Putin, Trump posted on Truth Social that Putin’s objective might be the entire territory of Ukraine rather than just a part of it, which he warned could ultimately lead to the “downfall of Russia.”

However, Trump’s comments weren’t limited to Moscow. He also directed criticism at Zelenskyy, claiming that the Ukrainian president was “doing his country no favours by talking the way he does.” “Everything out of his mouth causes problems,” Trump wrote. “I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Despite mounting international pressure and the looming threat of further sanctions, the US administration has signalled that it may either continue to pursue peace talks or “walk away” if no progress is made. Notably, Trump has been instrumental in organizing discussions with Russia, having spoken with Putin for two hours last week regarding a US-proposed ceasefire.

Trump described the call as “very well” and suggested that negotiations could begin between Russia and Ukraine. “Russia and Ukraine would immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire and an end to the war,” Trump had said.

While Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, Putin has only agreed to “work with Ukraine” on a potential peace agreement, a stance Kyiv and its European allies view as a stalling tactic. The first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks since 2022 took place in May in Istanbul.