‘Empty and Ephemeral’: Kremlin Denies Allegations of Russian Sabotage in Europe and US

Reacting strongly to Western claims that Russia commits sabotage in the US and Europe, the Kremlin said on Monday that long-standing accusations are “empty and ephemeral” and have not been proven, foreign media reported.

“No confirmation of the existence of sabotage campaigns has been established even in the course of special proceedings that have been attempted in the United States and in European capitals,” Reuters quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying when asked to comment on reports that the US had halted certain measures to counter the alleged sabotage campaigns.

The US administration under President Donald Trump is trying to get rid of “everything ineffective, corrupt and implausible,” Peskov reportedly said, adding that the move was “understandable.”

Russia has repeatedly been accused by the US and its NATO allies of conducting sabotage campaigns in the West, with UK foreign spy chief Richard Moore in November suggesting that Russia had waged a “staggeringly reckless campaign” of sabotage in Europe.

Last week, three Bulgarian nationals were found guilty in a London court of being part of a Russian spy unit carrying out surveillance on a US military base and other individuals targetted by Moscow, the report said.

