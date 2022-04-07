After Pakistan PM’s appeal to the Supreme Court of dissolving the national assembly and scheduling new elections, Pakistan’s Supreme Court convened for the third time on Wednesday to rule on the legitimacy of PM Imran Khan’s weekend decision.

The court says it will only decide whether the deputy speaker violated the constitution by refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan, despite the fact that this may lead to the assembly’s dissolution.

Chief Justice Bandial said, “Judiciary can interfere in parliamentary affairs over constitutional violation”.

When a crucial coalition partner stated its seven legislators would vote with the opposition, Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party effectively lost majority in the 342-member house. More than a dozen members of the ruling party have already signaled that they will vote against Khan.