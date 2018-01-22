Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has left China in a vexed state after the Centre passed an amendment in Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Act. The 49-year-old Act now enables the Indian government to auction more than 9,400 properties of people who took up the citizenship of China. This has come after the two countries were involved in a power struggle in the disputed area of Doklam. Although the conflict was later resolved, the dissension is only bound to escalate after the latest amendment.

According to Chinese media, “If China and India become involved in a military conflict, the assets of Chinese companies doing business in India may be confiscated by the Indian government. If the Enemy Property Act sparks alarm among Chinese investors and hinders India’s efforts to make itself a sound investment destination, all these other attempts would have been in vain. To rebuild investor confidence, India requires legal reform. Confiscating assets left behind by people who took citizenship of China can easily be viewed by the public as a hostile act against China and damage China’s outbound investment toward India.”

There is a growing fear among the Chinese tech giants, like Lenovo and Xiaomi, who have aggressively invested in the Indian market in the past couple of years. There is a widespread belief among Chinese investors that in a case of conflict, India might confiscate the assets of Chinese companies and its citizens. The amendment of Enemy Property Act has made China reluctant over future investments and it can even lead to pulling out of existing investments. According to a report, there are 149 immovable enemy properties of Chinese nationals with the Custodian in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

“In recent years, many Chinese companies, including smartphone maker Xiaomi and computer producer Lenovo, have turned their eyes toward India. In 2016, China’s direct investment in India was reportedly several times the level of the previous year. This investment created many jobs for young people in India, which faces an unemployment dilemma. However, increasing investment doesn’t necessarily mean that Chinese companies were unaware of the risks involved. Some Chinese people were scared during the border standoff. If India cannot reassure Chinese investors by taking steps to ensure the safety of their assets or personnel, the amendment of the Enemy Property Act will hit investor confidence,” said the Chinese media.