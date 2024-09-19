Engine Fire On Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 Could Have Been A Catastrophic Event

An engine fire on a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 earlier this month was traced back to a fuel leak, which investigators believe could have resulted in significant damage to the aircraft.

Cause of the Fire

The fire occurred shortly after takeoff from Hong Kong, with the aircraft en route to Zurich. According to a preliminary report from Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the incident stemmed from a broken fuel hose among several that were damaged. The engine in question, the Trent XWB-97, is manufactured by Rolls-Royce.

The pilots received a fire warning in the cockpit, leading them to shut down the affected engine and deploy fire extinguishers. The aircraft, which had 348 passengers and crew on board, managed to land safely back in Hong Kong.

Investigation Findings

The preliminary report indicated that the protective covering of a fuel hose had ruptured, leaving “a discernible hole in the hose.” There were also signs of fire in the engine, including soot and burn marks. Further inspections revealed that five additional fuel hoses in the same engine were also defective.

The AAIA emphasized that if the issue had not been promptly detected, it could have escalated into a more serious engine fire, posing a risk of extensive damage to the aircraft.

Regulatory Response

In light of the findings, the AAIA recommended that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) require Rolls-Royce to establish new inspection protocols for the affected engines. EASA subsequently issued an “Emergency Airworthiness Directive,” mandating inspections of fuel pipes for operators using the same type of engine and the removal of any potentially compromised hoses.

Implications for Cathay Pacific and Rolls-Royce

Cathay Pacific received its first Airbus A350 in 2016, and the aircraft has become a key component of long-haul fleets worldwide due to its efficiency and low operating costs. Initially, the incident raised alarms about the safety of the entire A350 fleet, which could have significantly impacted Rolls-Royce. However, it became clear that the issue was isolated to the fuel lines outside the engine rather than the engine’s internal components, allowing for a quicker resolution without the need for costly redesigns.

This problem specifically affected the XWB-97 variant, which is fitted to a limited number of long-range aircraft. Earlier this year, Rolls-Royce announced plans for substantial investments to enhance its engine range, including the Trent XWB-97. Concerns regarding the engine’s durability and maintenance costs were previously raised by industry leaders, including Tim Clark, the president of a major gulf carrier.

