Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Indian Premier League has been suspended following a missile and drone attack near a match venue, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. With its future uncertain, the England and Wales Cricket Board has offered to host the remaining fixtures in September.

England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

IPL suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions; ECB offers to host remaining matches in September as future of tournament hangs in balance.


The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has signalled its willingness to host the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September, following the abrupt suspension of the tournament due to intensifying tensions between India and Pakistan.

Cross-Border Tensions Derail Major T20 Leagues

In a tumultuous 24-hour period, both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were thrown into disarray. Matches were either cancelled or abandoned, fixtures were scrapped, and foreign players were advised to begin making arrangements to return to their home countries.

Amid the unfolding crisis, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the final eight matches of the PSL would be relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, this plan quickly unraveled when the Emirates Cricket Board reportedly expressed hesitation over hosting, citing concerns about “being perceived as an ally of the PCB.” As a result, the PSL was suspended indefinitely.

IPL on Pause, Future Uncertain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced only a one-week pause for the IPL. Yet, with 16 matches still to be played and overseas players now flying back to their respective countries, the future of the tournament remains uncertain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to The Guardian, Richard Gould, Chief Executive of the ECB, has already contacted his counterparts at the BCCI to offer support. One proposal on the table is for England to step in and host the remaining fixtures later in the year if the IPL cannot resume in India following the week-long hiatus.

A senior ECB official confirmed to The Guardian that September could be a feasible window for this arrangement, although they clarified that no “active discussions” are underway at this stage. A similar offer from the ECB was made in 2021 when the IPL was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, though the UAE ultimately hosted the rescheduled games that year.

IPL Match Abandoned Amid Missile Attack

The decision to suspend the IPL came after a dramatic incident on Thursday, when the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway through the first innings. The suspension followed an attack on a military base in Pathankot—approximately 80 kilometers from the stadium.

In response, floodlights at the stadium were switched off, spectators were instructed to evacuate, and players and staff were hurriedly escorted out—some still wearing their batting gear. The security threat led to the closure of 27 Indian airports, including Dharamsala, forcing the two teams to remain in the city until Friday morning before making their way to Delhi by train.

Also Read: Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do

Filed under

BCCI ECB England and Wales Cricket Board ipl

Murli Naik, a brave soldi

Braveheart Murli Naik from Ghatkopar East Martyred in Uri; Maharashtra Pays Tribute
newsx

Red Alert In Amritsar After 15 Drones Spotted: No Damage Reported As Tensions Escalate
IPL suspended amid India-

England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
In a major security alert

Suspected Armed Drones Spotted at 26 Locations from Baramulla to Bhuj Along Pakistan Border
newsx

Pakistan Drones Target 20 Indian Cities for Second Day: Red Alerts, Heavy Shelling Along LoC
newsx

CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales Amid National Security Concerns
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Braveheart Murli Naik from Ghatkopar East Martyred in Uri; Maharashtra Pays Tribute

Braveheart Murli Naik from Ghatkopar East Martyred in Uri; Maharashtra Pays Tribute

Red Alert In Amritsar After 15 Drones Spotted: No Damage Reported As Tensions Escalate

Red Alert In Amritsar After 15 Drones Spotted: No Damage Reported As Tensions Escalate

Suspected Armed Drones Spotted at 26 Locations from Baramulla to Bhuj Along Pakistan Border

Suspected Armed Drones Spotted at 26 Locations from Baramulla to Bhuj Along Pakistan Border

Pakistan Drones Target 20 Indian Cities for Second Day: Red Alerts, Heavy Shelling Along LoC

Pakistan Drones Target 20 Indian Cities for Second Day: Red Alerts, Heavy Shelling Along LoC

CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales Amid National Security Concerns

CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales Amid National Security Concerns

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media