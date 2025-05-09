England Cricket Board Open To Host Remaining IPL Matches Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Indian Premier League has been suspended following a missile and drone attack near a match venue, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. With its future uncertain, the England and Wales Cricket Board has offered to host the remaining fixtures in September.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has signalled its willingness to host the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September, following the abrupt suspension of the tournament due to intensifying tensions between India and Pakistan.

Cross-Border Tensions Derail Major T20 Leagues

In a tumultuous 24-hour period, both the IPL and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were thrown into disarray. Matches were either cancelled or abandoned, fixtures were scrapped, and foreign players were advised to begin making arrangements to return to their home countries.

Amid the unfolding crisis, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the final eight matches of the PSL would be relocated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, this plan quickly unraveled when the Emirates Cricket Board reportedly expressed hesitation over hosting, citing concerns about “being perceived as an ally of the PCB.” As a result, the PSL was suspended indefinitely.

IPL on Pause, Future Uncertain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced only a one-week pause for the IPL. Yet, with 16 matches still to be played and overseas players now flying back to their respective countries, the future of the tournament remains uncertain.

According to The Guardian, Richard Gould, Chief Executive of the ECB, has already contacted his counterparts at the BCCI to offer support. One proposal on the table is for England to step in and host the remaining fixtures later in the year if the IPL cannot resume in India following the week-long hiatus.

A senior ECB official confirmed to The Guardian that September could be a feasible window for this arrangement, although they clarified that no “active discussions” are underway at this stage. A similar offer from the ECB was made in 2021 when the IPL was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, though the UAE ultimately hosted the rescheduled games that year.

IPL Match Abandoned Amid Missile Attack

The decision to suspend the IPL came after a dramatic incident on Thursday, when the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway through the first innings. The suspension followed an attack on a military base in Pathankot—approximately 80 kilometers from the stadium.

In response, floodlights at the stadium were switched off, spectators were instructed to evacuate, and players and staff were hurriedly escorted out—some still wearing their batting gear. The security threat led to the closure of 27 Indian airports, including Dharamsala, forcing the two teams to remain in the city until Friday morning before making their way to Delhi by train.

