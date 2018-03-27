Stormy Daniels’ exclusive interview garnered more than 22 million views which is the highest TV rating that CBS has seen in a decade. Talking about her steamy relationship with Trump, she claimed that the affair started in 2006 at Lake Tahoe and continued till 2007. She also said that out of the multiple sexual encounters she had with the business magnate, only one was carried out “with her consent.”

Just a day after adult star Stormy Daniels made big accusations against now US President Donald Trump, the White House has lambasted the actress shrugging off all her claims. While talking to a prominent news channel, Daniels revealed that she had a sexual relationship with the American business tycoon and that she was threatened to stay mum on the matter. The White House on Monday hit back at her saying that her entire TV interview is “absolutely inaccurate and incoherent”.

The office of the United States President released a statement retaliating to the controversial interview aired on Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes”. In the statement, the White House spokesman Raj Shah said, “The President strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims. The only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims,” Shah said in a statement. President Trump doesn’t believe that any of the claims that Ms Daniels made are accurate. There is nothing to corroborate her claim.”

Also Read: Stormy Daniels’ 60 minutes: Porn star reveals she was threatened by Trump supporter over ‘hush agreement’

Earlier on Sunday, porn star Stormy Daniels came out with her side of the story in a highly-anticipated interview. After revealing the intimate affair she had with Donald Trump, she went on to say that she was told not to tell anyone about her relationship with the Republican or she will face dire consequences. She recalled, “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story. It was then at that point that the alleged threat of physical violence was made.”

She continued saying that the man, who was warning her, came close to her and leaned at her infant daughter saying, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.” This horrifying incident occurred in 2011, a couple of months after Daniels gave her nod to tell her story to “In Touch Magazine”.

Daniels’ exclusive interview garnered more than 22 million views which is the highest TV rating that CBS has seen in a decade. Talking about her steamy relationship with Trump, she claimed that the affair started in 2006 at Lake Tahoe and continued till 2007. She also said that out of the multiple sexual encounters she had with the business magnate, only one was carried out “with her consent.”

Also Read: Donald Trump offered me money after sexual encounter: Former Playboy model

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App