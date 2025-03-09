‘Entire Front Line Of Ukrainian Army Would Collapse’: Elon Musk Warns Of Consequences If Starlink Shut Downs

American tycoon Elon Musk, just days after branding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "evil" for keeping the war with Russia going, threatened to disable his Starlink satellite internet service and warned that this may cause the frontline defense of Ukraine to collapse.

Musk has been loudmouthed about his opinions on the war that is taking place and said that Starlink is of vital importance to Ukraine’s war communications and dubbed it the “backbone” of the Ukrainian army.

Elon Musk’s latest warning

On an X (formerly Twitter) post, Musk vented his distaste for the war, calling the war a “stalemate” that Ukraine will inevitably lose. He wrote, “I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine,” and underscored that if Starlink was shut down, Ukraine’s entire defense system would be undermined. Musk went on, “Anyone who really cares, really thinks, and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW.”

I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off. What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

Elon Musk accuses Zelensky of ‘Forever War’

Musk also commented controversially on Ukrainian oligarchs, stating that they should be sanctioned as the top 10, especially with their Monaco mansions. He insinuated that they were bankrolling the activities of U.S. Democrats as well, further criticizing the war.

Earlier, Musk had concurred with a tweet that blamed Zelensky for prolonging the conflict for his own interests, indicating that the Ukrainian president must be given amnesty in order to transition peacefully back to democracy. He accused Zelensky, saying, “Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil.”

Starlink has been critical for Ukraine’s communication requirements since the Russian invasion of 2022. The satellite internet network has assisted in substituting broken fixed-line and cellular networks, and Ukraine’s military has largely depended on it for battlefield communications, command, and drone missions. Funded in the first place by SpaceX, Starlink costs have subsequently been subsidized by the U.S. government and recently by Poland.

Musk’s words are a mirror of recurrent tensions about his involvement in Ukraine’s war effort as well as the strategic value of his satellite system in the war.

