Epstein Files & JFK Secrets: Trump Confirms Release, Says ‘It’s Moving Pretty Rapidly

Two of America's most infamous mysteries—the Epstein files and JFK assassination records—are set to be unveiled. With Trump confirming their release, the long-buried secrets may finally see the light of day.

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the long-awaited Epstein files will soon be made public. In an interview on Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, Trump stated, “It is going to be released. It is moving along, and it’s moving along pretty rapidly.”

Praising Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the matter, Trump remarked, “Pam Bondi has done a phenomenal job in every respect,” adding, “The bottom line is, the records are getting out.”

JFK Assassination Records to be Released ‘Within Weeks’

Trump also announced that documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy would soon be declassified. “The Kennedy records are getting out. Those are the ones they really wanted to see the most,” he said. “It’s gonna be released. It’s moving along pretty rapidly, I’d say weeks.”

Trump’s remarks follow recent developments in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently revealed that she had received a “truckload” of previously unreleased documents from the FBI’s Southern District of New York field office. However, she did not provide a specific timeline for their public release.

Epstein Files & JFK Secrets to Come Out

During an appearance on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, Bondi assured that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would process the files swiftly. “We will go through the documents as fast as we can,” she said, adding, “They are going to come out.” She also emphasized her commitment to transparency, stating she wanted a “full report” explaining why these files had been stored at the FBI’s New York field office.

Since taking office, Bondi has pledged to make the Epstein files public. Last month, supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement were seen outside the White House holding binders labeled The Epstein Files Phase 1. However, many critics noted that these documents largely contained previously available information, leading to accusations that the release was merely a political maneuver.

Among the critics was far-right activist Laura Loomer, who openly criticized Bondi’s handling of the case. “There is one person who takes the blame for what happened today. It’s Pam Bondi,” Loomer said. “I think she should resign. She went on Fox News and said the files were on her desk. Then she went on Fox News last night and said we would have files today. She is a total liar.”

Bondi Accuses FBI of Withholding Documents

On February 27, Bondi escalated the issue by sending a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, accusing the bureau of withholding critical files related to the Epstein investigation.

“I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Bondi wrote. “Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein.”

She further claimed that the FBI had never disclosed these additional files and demanded their immediate release.

“By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” Bondi wrote. “There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access.”

