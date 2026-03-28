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Home > World News > After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement

After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement

In 2023, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank both settled similar claims and paid approximately 75 million to settle a lawsuit.

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Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 28, 2026 09:36:07 IST

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After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement

According to the court records, Bank of America has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of people to the tune of 72.5 million dollars over claims that it enabled a sex trafficking ring led by Jeffrey Epstein. In the case, an anonymous plaintiff, who represented several of the supposed victims, alleged that the bank notified of the case knew better that Epstein was operating such activities and yet still offered him financial services. Although the bank has not admitted to any of the trespass or ignorance concerning the crimes, it stated that the settlement will help to create closure and prevent the protracted litigation.

After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement

The accusers have claimed that the executives of Bank of America disregarded several red flags, which were linked to the financial dealings and business transactions of Epstein, which in effect allowed him to operate. The settlement that is yet to be approved by the court is aimed at settling the claims without a long trial. Those who negotiated the deal explained that the settlement was in the best interest of the victims, not only compensating them but also saving them the tough part of a lengthy court process. The case contributes to the continued investigation of financial institutions that are alleged to have continued their relationships with Epstein as the allegation escalates over the years.

Epstein Files: Latest Update

It is the most recent among a row of high profile settlements between the victims of Epstein and huge banks. In 2023, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank both settled similar claims and paid approximately 75 million to settle a lawsuit. In 2019, Epstein, a financier, who was not only rich but also has contacts with high profile people, was arrested under the accusation of federal sex trafficking in minors. He was also convicted in 2008 on solicitation of underage girls and later died by suicide in the same year when he was in custody, leaving a lot of questions regarding his network and enablers yet to be solved.

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Also Read: Fact Check: Was Kash Patel Using A Porn Site Under ‘Spider Kash,’ Or Is It Viral Misinformation After Iran-Linked Handala Hackers Breached His Personal Email?

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Tags: Bank of AmericaBank SettlementClass Action LawsuitDeutsche BankEpstein caseepstein files latest updateEpstein victimshome-hero-pos-5Jeffrey EpsteinJPMorgan ChaseSex-Trafficking Suit

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After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement

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After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement
After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement
After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement
After JPMorgan And Deutsche Bank, Bank Of America To Pay $72.5 Million To Jeffrey Epstein Accusers In Sex-Trafficking Suit Settlement

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