Erdogan Discusses Tackling Kurdish Militants With Syria’s Sharaa In Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Syria’s newly appointed interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss measures for addressing security threats posed by Kurdish militants in northeast Syria. The high-profile meeting marked a significant step in rebuilding diplomatic relations between the two neighboring nations.

Joint Efforts Against Terrorism

Speaking at a joint press conference, Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s readiness to assist Syria’s new leadership in combating both the Islamic State (IS) and Kurdish militant groups. Ankara views the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency on Turkish soil.

“We stand ready to support Syria in the fight against all forms of terrorism, be it Daesh or the PKK,” Erdogan stated, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Erdogan expressed optimism that the stabilization of Syria under Sharaa’s leadership would facilitate the voluntary return of Syrian migrants currently residing in Turkey. He reiterated Turkey’s commitment to advocating for the lifting of international sanctions imposed on Syria during former President Bashar al-Assad’s tenure.

“It is crucial for Arab and Muslim countries to extend financial and diplomatic support to the new government in Damascus during this transitional period,” Erdogan said.

Strategic Partnership and Invitation to Visit Syria

In response, Sharaa highlighted Syria’s interest in forming a “strategic partnership” with Turkey to address regional security challenges. “We are working on building a strategic partnership with Turkey to confront security threats in the region and ensure lasting security and stability for both nations,” Sharaa said.

The Syrian leader also extended an invitation to Erdogan to visit Damascus, signaling a warming of ties between the two countries.

The discussions also touched on economic cooperation. With Syria’s reconstruction underway, Turkish transport and manufacturing companies are eyeing significant expansion opportunities. Trade between the two nations is projected to triple in the coming years as economic ties strengthen.

Historical Context and Diplomatic Thaw

Turkey severed diplomatic ties with Syria in 2011 following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, during which it supported opposition forces seeking to overthrow Assad. The meeting between Erdogan and Sharaa marks a turning point in diplomatic relations, with both sides expressing a commitment to fostering cooperation and stability.

The renewed cooperation between Ankara and Damascus is seen as crucial for addressing regional security concerns and fostering economic recovery. As the two nations work toward a common goal of peace and stability, the international community will be watching closely to see how this partnership evolves.

