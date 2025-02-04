Erdogan Praises Syria’s Interim President For Strong Commitment To Fighting Terror

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction with the "strong commitment" demonstrated by Syria’s newly installed interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in combating terrorism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction with the “strong commitment” demonstrated by Syria’s newly installed interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in combating terrorism. The statement came during Sharaa’s first official visit to Turkey following his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, where he sought support for Syria’s reconstruction and economic revival after 13 years of civil war.

During their meeting in Ankara, Erdogan and Sharaa engaged in talks focused on regional security and counterterrorism measures. Erdogan highlighted Turkey’s willingness to provide operational and military assistance to Syria in its efforts to combat terrorist organizations.

“I would like to express our satisfaction for the strong commitment my brother Ahmed al-Sharaa has shown in the fight against terrorism,” Erdogan said.

Turkey has maintained close ties with Sharaa’s administration since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad on December 8. Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s continued support for Syria’s stability and security, pledging to assist in neutralizing threats from both Islamic State (IS) militants and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Addressing Security Concerns

Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s readiness to manage prisons holding IS fighters in northeastern Syria, currently under SDF control. Ankara has consistently voiced concerns about the SDF’s alleged ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group outlawed in Turkey.

“For the safety of our countries and our region, we have no other option than to join forces towards the same goal,” Erdogan stated.

Sharaa acknowledged the importance of Turkey’s cooperation, revealing that both nations were working on a joint strategy to confront security threats in the region. He also underscored the need to address “threats that prevent territorial unity in northeastern Syria,” referring to the SDF’s semi-autonomous administration.

Damascus Rejects Kurdish Self-Rule

The Syrian interim government, under Sharaa’s leadership, has firmly opposed any form of Kurdish self-governance and has urged the SDF to disarm. Sharaa reiterated the administration’s stance on ensuring Syria’s territorial integrity.

In a gesture aimed at fostering stronger ties, Sharaa invited Erdogan to visit Syria “at the earliest opportunity.” He praised Turkey for its humanitarian role in hosting millions of Syrian refugees during the civil war.

“That significant support is still tangible through Turkey’s ongoing efforts to ensure the success of the current leadership in Syria politically and economically,” Sharaa said.

Commitment to Regional Security

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring regional security and stability. Last month, Syria’s top diplomat Asaad al-Shaibani had pledged that Damascus would never allow its territory to be used as a staging ground for threats against Turkey.

Erdogan’s meeting with Sharaa marks a significant step towards renewed cooperation between the two nations as they work to address longstanding security concerns and promote stability in the region.

