Boss Lets Staff Take 30-Min ‘Masturbation Breaks’ Every Day, Says It Boosts Mood, Focus And Creativity

Erika Lust, a Swedish founder of an adult entertainment company based in Barcelona, has gained global recognition for implementing a policy that gives employees a daily 30-minute break for self-pleasure.

The idea, was first introduced as a trial during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. It became a formal part of company policy in 2022 after showing measurable success in improving staff wellbeing.

Masturbation Breaks To Get Rid of Anxiety

Lust explained to media questions that, “they get masturbation breaks. In case you need one, you’re always invited to do it. It gets rid of anxiety.”

Lust introduced the initiative amid concerns that pandemic-related stress had begun affecting her employees’ performance and morale. “With the pandemic and the huge shift in how we live our lives, I began to notice that my employees had become somewhat agitated and were performing with less energy than before,” she said.

Also Read: Slow Down Brain Aging and Clear Your Mind—No Magic Needed

Recognizing the need for stress relief, Lust decided to take an unconventional approach.

“So, knowing that there’s only one thing that will make everyone feel good, I set up a private masturbation station for them to enjoy,” she said. “I value my employees and I know that when they feel good, we do good work.”

The Safe Space in Office Is Known As ‘Masturbation Station’

To support the initiative, Lust created a designated space within her office , called “the masturbation station,” a private room where staff could take their daily self-pleasure breaks in comfort.

“There is nothing more harmful to a successful work environment than stress,” she added. “I set up a private room in the office which we call ‘the masturbation station’ to provide them with a safe, comfortable space for their masturbation break.”

But the initiative went beyond stress relief. Lust said she also wanted to challenge societal taboos and help normalize conversations around sexual health. “The masturbation break wasn’t only about trying to help my employees feel better in these trying times. I also wanted to do something to normalise masturbation on a broader scale,” she said.

“Sexual wellbeing is deeply intertwined with your overall mental health and physical health and should be treated with the same respect and resources,” she added.

Policy Inspired by Masturbation Month

Lust first rolled out the 30-minute break during International Masturbation Month. “I decided to dedicate Masturbation Month to my team by giving them an extra 30 minutes off every day to use for their self-pleasure routine,” she said.

To make the experience practical and private, the company installed the dedicated “masturbation station.” Lust said the move paid off quickly: “Everyone is happier, more relaxed and more focused.” She also credited the break with boosting employee creativity and drive.

Research on Global Sex Crisis

Lust’s initiative arrives amid broader concerns about a “global sex crisis,” as some researchers have dubbed it. One recent survey found that 27% of Britons are having less sex than they used to, with one in six admitting to being celibate for over a year. A poll by the Royal College of Occupational Therapists revealed that adults in the UK have sex an average of 46 times a year, roughly once every eight days, but some report far less frequent intimacy.

Scientific studies have long pointed to the health benefits of sex and masturbation, including improved cardiovascular health, reduced stress, and enhanced mental well-being. Experts warn that prolonged sexual inactivity can even lead to genital atrophy, medically known as penile atrophy in men and vaginal or clitoral atrophy in women, due to decreased elasticity and blood flow. In severe cases, genitalia can shrink by up to two centimeters over a five-year period.

Also Read: Is a comeback of the Trad Daddy necessary? An Examination of Traditional Parenting