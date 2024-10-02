Escalating Tensions: Israel and Iran In Armed Conflict | NewX Exclusive

As tensions escalated in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, a series of dramatic events unfolded, heightening fears of a broader regional war. The day began with an attack on Israeli territory by Iran, followed by an aggressive military response from Israel aimed at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

As tensions escalated in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, a series of dramatic events unfolded, heightening fears of a broader regional war. The day began with an attack on Israeli territory by Iran, followed by an aggressive military response from Israel aimed at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Both nations engage in military actions and heated exchanges, resulting in an unstable situation that draws international attention and concern.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Israel conducts airstrikes targeting Hezbollah sites in the southern suburbs of Beirut, issuing multiple evacuation orders for buildings in the affected area. The strikes follow Iran’s launch of over 180 ballistic missiles at various targets across Israel, marking a significant escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the security cabinet, stating that Iran has made a serious mistake and will face consequences. The military describes the missile attack as significant.

Will Israel and its allies exercise restraint?

While no injuries are reported in Israel from the missile attacks, one person is killed in the West Bank, and missiles reportedly fall in Ramallah. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, declares that the missile actions conclude unless Israel provokes further retaliation, urging Israel’s allies to exercise restraint to avoid escalating tensions.

Reports indicate that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, ordered the missile strikes against Israel, with senior officials suggesting Tehran is prepared for any potential retaliation. The Iranian mission to the United Nations defends the missile launches as a response to terrorist acts by Israel. In the eastern Mediterranean, US destroyers intercept multiple missiles launched by Iran, while British Defense Secretary John Healey confirms British forces assist in efforts to prevent further escalation.

Earlier on Tuesday, a shooting and knife attack in Jaffa resulted in six fatalities and ten injuries, with the assailants targeting civilians shortly before the missile launch, as CCTV footage captured them emerging from a train to carry out the assault.

NewsX exclusive on Israel – Iran war

NewsX held an exclusive chat featuring prominent guests, including Zameer Abbas, a scholar from AI Mustafa University in Qum, Iran, and Mitra Jashni, an Iranian artist. The discussion focused on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, with Abbas highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Jashni emphasizing the ideological battle against the Islamic Republic. Their insights shed light on the complex dynamics of the ongoing tensions in the region.

Abbas criticized Israel as a “colony” and “an occupier” responsible for the deaths of 10,000 children in the last year and more than 50,000 overall.

Abbas stated, “Israel is a country that is a colony, an occupier that has killed 10,000 children in the last one year and more than 50,000 overall in the last one year. It has destroyed 70% of the population living in Gaza. They don’t have water to drink.” Palestine belongs to Palestinians, not Israel He emphasized that, “according to the UN, whatever is happening in Gaza is genocide,” and warned that Israel can label anyone a terrorist, asserting, “All the terrorists in the world were created, trained, and funded by either America or the US.” He called for the return of Palestinians, saying, “Palestine belongs to Palestinians.” In contrast, Jashni clarified, “This is not a war between Iran and Israel but between the Islamic Republic and Israel,” adding, “when you launch 200 missiles in a night to a city without warning the people, then it is a terrorist act.” She described the Islamic Republic’s ideology as “anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, and anti-Israel,” arguing that the regime has bred various proxy groups like Hezbollah that threaten not only Israel but also its own people, exemplified by “what happened to the protesting women of Iran; they were killed in the streets.” Read More: Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack