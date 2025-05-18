Escalation In Gaza: Over 140 Killed In 24 Hours As Israel Launches New Offensive, UN Warns Of Ethnic Cleansing

At least 140 Palestinians were killed within 24 hours as Israel launched “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in Gaza, marking one of the deadliest escalations since March. The offensive, coupled with a total aid blockade, has sparked international condemnation and deepened fears of famine in the besieged enclave.

At least 140 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip within 24 hours, Palestinian health authorities reported, marking one of the deadliest escalations since the collapse of ceasefire negotiations in March. The surge in fatalities comes amid an intensified Israeli bombing campaign and a complete blockade on humanitarian aid, raising fears of a looming famine in the besieged territory.

According to Palestinian officials, Israeli airstrikes have claimed over 300 lives since Thursday, highlighting the growing toll of what appears to be a renewed military operation.

Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Casualty Surge

The humanitarian situation in northern Gaza has deteriorated sharply. Marwan al-Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, described the crisis early Saturday as dire.

“Since midnight, we have received 58 martyrs, while a large number of victims remain under the rubble. The situation inside the hospital is catastrophic,” he said.

Reuters placed the death toll in the past 24 hours at no fewer than 146.

UN Officials Condemn Gaza Offensive as Ethnic Cleansing

The escalation has drawn sharp international condemnation. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Friday denounced the ongoing attacks, describing them as a strategy to forcibly displace Palestinians.

“This latest barrage of bombs … and the denial of humanitarian assistance underline that there appears to be a push for a permanent demographic shift in Gaza that is in defiance of international law and is tantamount to ethnic cleansing,” Türk stated.

His remarks were echoed by UN Secretary General António Guterres, who, while addressing the Arab League summit in Baghdad on Saturday, reiterated the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire.

Israel Launches ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’ in Gaza

Israeli officials said the latest strikes marked the beginning stages of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” a military campaign aimed at achieving all of Israel’s war objectives in Gaza. The operation involves a large-scale troop buildup along the border, with the stated goal of establishing “operational control” over strategic parts of the Strip.

The renewed campaign and blockade are also part of an effort to pressure Hamas into releasing remaining hostages. During Hamas’s October 2023 assault on Israel, about 250 people were taken hostage, with 57 still in captivity. That attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people in Israel.

