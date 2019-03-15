Ethiopian air crash: To ensure transparency in the ongoing probe into the air crash, Ethiopia refused to hand over the black boxes from the Ethiopian Airlines crash to the United States and send them to France because Boeing is an US-based company that manufactures Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets. The flight data and cockpit voice recorders, which were recovered from the wreckage of the flight on Monday, arrived at France's Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety.

Ethiopian air crash: Investigators of Ethiopian air crash found a piece of the stabilizer with trim in an unusual position similar to Lion Air jet that had crashed in October 2018, the Reuters reported on Friday. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet recorded twin disasters within six months of its introduction, first with Lion Air and now with Ethiopian Airlines. Investigators are trying to ascertain the reason behind the air disasters and know if there was a common cause behind the two accidents. While 157 people died in Ethiopia, 189 passengers had died in Lion Air accident in Indonesia after the plane plunged into the Java Sea just 13 minutes after taking off. Investigators think there may be striking similarities between the two disasters.

To ensure transparency in the ongoing probe into the air crash, Ethiopia refused to hand over the black boxes from the Ethiopian Airlines crash to the United States and send them to France because Boeing is an US-based company that manufactures Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets. The flight data and cockpit voice recorders, which were recovered from the wreckage of the flight on Monday, arrived at France’s Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, known as BEA, news.com reported.

It is expected that French investigators will soon arrive at a conclusion regarding what caused the four-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 to crash shortly after taking off from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Sunday.

After the Ethiopian air crash, Boeing 737 MAX 8 faces global grounding. Boeing 737 MAX 8 is the newest version of the most widely used single-aisle jet in the world.

The pilot reported technical problems and was trying to return to Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport but lost contact with the ground station.

Taking to Twitter, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crash. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 with registration number ET-AVJ took off from Addis Ababa at 08:38 am (local time). Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, the airline confirmed.

Aviation experts and pilots suspect Boeing 737 MAX 8’s Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), also known as the automated anti-stall system, brought the Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet down on Sunday in which 157 people lost their lives. The automated anti-stall system is a new characteristic that relies on a gadget installed on the outside of the MAX 8 jet to measure how high the nose is. If the nose of the aircraft is too high when a plane is climbing too quickly, the automated system brings it down. Experts said the new software stops that stall, but it also brings the nose down for no good reason. The software should kick in during autopilot mode, but not when the aircraft is flown manually by the pilot.

