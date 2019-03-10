Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX with 157 on aboard crashes between Ethiopia and Kenya: Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crash.

The reason behind the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crash is not known yet. (Image for representation only)

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX with 157 on aboard crashes between Ethiopia and Kenya: An Ethiopian Airlines flight, carrying 149 passengers from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, crashed on Sunday morning, the country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali confirmed. The ill-fated passenger jet had eight crew members on board.

Taking to Twitter Abiy Ahmed expressed his deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crash. The Boeing 737-800 MAX with registration number ET-AVJ took off from Addis Ababa at 08:38 am (local time). Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, the airline confirmed.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning. — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress.

The reason behind the crash is not known yet. The Ethiopian Airlines trying to establish passenger information centre and telephone numbers will be available soon for kin of the deceased.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More