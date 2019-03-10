Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX with 157 on aboard crashes between Ethiopia and Kenya: An Ethiopian Airlines flight, carrying 149 passengers from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, crashed on Sunday morning, the country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali confirmed. The ill-fated passenger jet had eight crew members on board.
Taking to Twitter Abiy Ahmed expressed his deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crash. The Boeing 737-800 MAX with registration number ET-AVJ took off from Addis Ababa at 08:38 am (local time). Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, the airline confirmed.
Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress.
The reason behind the crash is not known yet. The Ethiopian Airlines trying to establish passenger information centre and telephone numbers will be available soon for kin of the deceased.
Finalement qu’est ce qui s’est passé pour que ce cela arrive? je souhaite mes sincères condoléances aux familles des disparus.Je dois quand même dire que cela fait peur pour les prochains voyageurs qui ont choisi cette compagnie.Il faut que la lumière soit bien faite pour ce crash,pour mieux rassurer ceux qui envisagent prendre prochainement Ethiopian.