Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh

Etihad Airways has redefined luxury air travel with the introduction of the world’s most expensive one-way airline ticket, priced at an eye-watering £55,000 (approximately ₹55 lakh).

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh


Etihad Airways has redefined luxury air travel with the introduction of the world’s most expensive one-way airline ticket, priced at an eye-watering £55,000 (approximately ₹55 lakh). This ultra-premium experience is reserved for those flying in the airline’s exclusive ‘Residence Suite’ — a three-room private space aboard the Airbus A380.

Located on the upper deck of the aircraft, the 125-square-foot suite features a private living room, a bedroom with a double bed, and an en-suite bathroom. The bedroom comes complete with high-end Italian linens and a 27-inch flat-screen TV positioned for optimal viewing from the bed.

Guests receive top-tier hospitality, including a personal butler trained at London’s renowned Savoy Hotel and a professional onboard chef who prepares gourmet meals tailored to the passenger’s preferences. A travel concierge handles every detail of the journey — from securing reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants to booking VIP event access.

The experience begins even before takeoff, with a chauffeured ride to the airport and private check-in services. Once onboard, passengers enjoy full access to a luxurious private lounge and are assisted by a specially trained in-flight nanny from Norland College, the same institution that trained the royal family’s nannies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Etihad’s ‘Residence Suite’ is not just a seat — it’s an airborne luxury apartment, offering an unmatched level of comfort, exclusivity, and personalized service for the world’s most elite travellers.

Also Read: Who’s Better? Delhi Man Works For Blinkit And Zepto For A Week, Differentiates His Experience

Filed under

Etihad World's Priciest One-Way Airline

Sri Lanka Has A Special P

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi...
newsx

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka
newsx

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh
Shocking Truth: LinkedIn

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups
newsx

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance
newsx

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi In Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi...

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya

Entertainment

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture