Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh

Etihad Airways has redefined luxury air travel with the introduction of the world’s most expensive one-way airline ticket, priced at an eye-watering £55,000 (approximately ₹55 lakh).

Etihad Airways has redefined luxury air travel with the introduction of the world’s most expensive one-way airline ticket, priced at an eye-watering £55,000 (approximately ₹55 lakh). This ultra-premium experience is reserved for those flying in the airline’s exclusive ‘Residence Suite’ — a three-room private space aboard the Airbus A380.

Located on the upper deck of the aircraft, the 125-square-foot suite features a private living room, a bedroom with a double bed, and an en-suite bathroom. The bedroom comes complete with high-end Italian linens and a 27-inch flat-screen TV positioned for optimal viewing from the bed.

Guests receive top-tier hospitality, including a personal butler trained at London’s renowned Savoy Hotel and a professional onboard chef who prepares gourmet meals tailored to the passenger’s preferences. A travel concierge handles every detail of the journey — from securing reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants to booking VIP event access.

The experience begins even before takeoff, with a chauffeured ride to the airport and private check-in services. Once onboard, passengers enjoy full access to a luxurious private lounge and are assisted by a specially trained in-flight nanny from Norland College, the same institution that trained the royal family’s nannies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Etihad’s ‘Residence Suite’ is not just a seat — it’s an airborne luxury apartment, offering an unmatched level of comfort, exclusivity, and personalized service for the world’s most elite travellers.

Also Read: Who’s Better? Delhi Man Works For Blinkit And Zepto For A Week, Differentiates His Experience