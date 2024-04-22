EU Adopts 'More Favorable' Rule, Allowing Eligible Indians To Obtain Long-Term Schengen Visas

In a significant development, the European Union (EU) has introduced a favorable change in the Schengen visa rule for Indian nationals, allowing them to obtain multiple entry visas with extended validity of up to five years. This alteration aims to simplify access to longer-term visas for Indian travelers who have established a proven travel record, provided their passport meets the necessary validity requirements.

The new visa rule addresses a longstanding concern among Indian travelers regarding the short validity of Schengen visas, which often necessitated frequent visa applications and entailed a cumbersome paperwork process. Unlike the United States, which offers 10-year visitor visas, the previous Schengen visa regime posed challenges for Indian travelers due to its limited duration.

Under the newly adopted visa “cascade” regime, Indian nationals can now benefit from long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas with a validity of two years after successfully obtaining and lawfully using two visas within the previous three years. Subsequently, upon meeting certain criteria and if their passport has sufficient remaining validity, individuals may qualify for a five-year visa. Throughout the validity period of these visas, holders enjoy travel rights equivalent to visa-free nationals, as outlined by the EU.

The decision to implement these changes follows the European Commission’s adoption of specific rules on the issuance of multiple entry visas to Indian nationals on April 18, 2024. These rules, deemed more favorable than the standard visa code regulations, aim to streamline the visa application process and provide easier access to visas with multi-year validity for travelers with an established travel history, subject to passport validity.

This revision aligns with the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, which seeks to enhance cooperation on migration policy between the EU and India. Facilitating people-to-people contacts is a key aspect of this agenda, underscoring the significance of India as a partner for the EU.

Schengen visas afford holders the freedom to travel within the Schengen area for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. While these visas are not tied to a specific purpose, they do not confer the right to work. The Schengen area comprises 29 European countries, including 25 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

This reform represents a positive step toward enhancing travel opportunities and fostering closer ties between India and the EU. It is expected to benefit Indian travelers by offering greater convenience and flexibility in planning trips to Schengen countries, thereby promoting tourism and strengthening bilateral relations between India and the EU.