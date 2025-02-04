EU Advances Legal Foundations For Special Tribunal On Ukraine War

The European Union announced on Tuesday that legal experts have reached consensus on the "legal foundations" required to establish a special tribunal to try Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

The European Union announced on Tuesday that legal experts have reached consensus on the “legal foundations” required to establish a special tribunal to try Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. The move comes after more than two years of discussions on how to hold Moscow accountable for the invasion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Developments in Tribunal Establishment

The meeting, held in Brussels, brought together experts from 37 countries who outlined the legal framework and key elements for governing the proposed tribunal. The slow progress has faced challenges due to debates over the legal basis and operational structure.

The potential return of Donald Trump to the US presidency appears to have accelerated efforts to establish the tribunal. European officials expressed concerns that Trump’s peace deal plans might allow Moscow to evade justice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

EU Justice Commissioner Speaks

EU Justice Commissioner Michael McGrath acknowledged that technical work remains, but expressed hope for a final draft in the near future.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of accountability, stating: “When Russia chose to roll its tanks over Ukraine’s borders, breaking the UN Charter, it committed one of the gravest violations: the Crime of Aggression. Now, justice is coming. Justice for Ukraine.”

While the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023 over the abduction of Ukrainian children, the special tribunal will specifically target the “crime of aggression,” which falls outside the ICC’s jurisdiction.

Documenting War Crimes

Ukrainian and international investigators are actively documenting thousands of cases of war crimes. Kyiv has reported over 140,000 potential cases under investigation.

In a related move, the EU proposed participating in talks on an “International Claims Commission” for Ukraine to seek compensation for the extensive damage caused by the war.

As efforts continue to establish legal accountability for Russia’s actions, the EU remains committed to seeking justice for Ukraine and holding perpetrators responsible.

Read More : Bill Gates Opens Up About New Romance With Paula Hurd After Reflecting On Divorce Regrets