According to reports, travellers who are vaccinated with Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine that is manufactured in India, may not be eligible for the European Union’s “Green Pass”. Green Pass is an immunity document that is meant to ease travel within and to the bloc.

It was said earlier by the European Union that the member states can issue certificates regardless of the type of Covid-19 vaccine. However, the technical specifications suggest that the pass will be allocated to ‘vaccines that have received EU-wide marketing authorization’.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved four vaccines currently. These can be used by the EU member states for the issue of the certificates. These are Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca-Oxford), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). However, Vaxzevria and Covishield are both AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines. The India-made Covishield has not been recognised by the EMA, but the Vaxzevria, a by-product of the AstraZeneca, which is produced and manufactured in the UK or Europe is approved.

Most of the people in India took the Covishield vaccine, which is locally manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. However, the impact of this on Indian travellers is yet to be found. These certificates are mainly aimed at EU citizens but other countries too can obtain the certificate, if they can convince authorities in an EU country they are entering that they are qualified for one. In addition to the four vaccines approved by the EMA, reports suggest that countries within the 27-member bloc can accept other vaccines as part of their own travel rules.

The World Health Organization’s Covax programme is meant to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, for which Covishield is considered.

The joint digital travel certificate helps those who are vaccinated, freshly tested, or recently recovered from the virus. The EU has been working on it for months. These free certificates contain a QR code with advanced security features. This will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests. Several European Union countries like Spain, Germany, Greece, and Poland have already started using the system. The rest of the countries are expected to start using it by July 1.