EU Foreign Affairs representative says it is important for it to collaborate with US to defend common values and interest against China's increasing aggression.

The European Union chief diplomat has called for talks between Europe and the United States aimed at forging a common transatlantic front against China. According to Bangkok Post, EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell said the two sides should make common cause “to defend our values and our interest”.

Borrell made the remarks during video talks with 27 EU Foreign Ministers and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday. “We need a more robust strategy for China, which also requires better relations with the rest of democratic Asia,” he added.

While talking to reporters, Borrell said that he suggested launching a “distinct bilateral dialogue” focused on China and the challenges it poses to the EU and US by its “actions and ambitions”.

Read also: US Journalist Tom Rogan calls Chinese aggression a provocation against the Indian nationalist tiger

Read also: Anti Minority Pak-army Unmasked: Army backed death squads kill Baloch woman in front of her children

“For us, it’s important to stay together with the US in order to share concerns and to look for common ground to defend our values and our interest,” he said. The US has so far not responded to Borrell’s suggestion.

Speaking at the same conference, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas echoed Borrell’s call for greater transparency from China, an issue that has come to the fore over Beijing’s information policy during the early stages of the virus outbreak.

Read also: North Korea blows up inter-Korea liaison office amid escalating tensions with South

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App