EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!

Ursula von der Leyen, president, EU has proposed targeting the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe, Russia's banking sector and the so called shadow fleet of ageing vessels.

As per some reports, the European Union (EU) is readying a new set of sanctions against Russia to pressurise Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war against Ukraine.

“He does not want peace, so we have to increase the pressure and this is why we are working on a new package of sanctions,” said Leyen. However, the major new sanctions European leaders have planned to impose on Russia would need the support of America to make it a success process. “We will be working on that again today to be clear that there must be a ceasefire. However let’s be clear that if there is no ceasefire, then we will act together in relation to sanctions,” said British PM Keir Starmer.

Friedrich Merz, German chancellor, says, “Europe must increase its defence capacities, adding that the region needs to work with the United States to end war in Ukraine. We cannot substitute or replace what the Americans still do for us on our continent.”

All the European leaders met in Albania to discuss the recent developments related to Russia-Ukraine war.