Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!

EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!

Ursula von der Leyen, president, EU has proposed targeting the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe, Russia's banking sector and the so called shadow fleet of ageing vessels.

EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!

European Union (EU)


As per some reports, the European Union (EU) is readying a new set of sanctions against Russia to pressurise Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war against Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen, president, EU has proposed targeting the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe, Russia’s banking sector and the so called shadow fleet of ageing vessels.

“He does not want peace, so we have to increase the pressure and this is why we are working on a new package of sanctions,” said Leyen. However, the major new sanctions European leaders have planned to impose on Russia would need the support of America to make it a success process. “We will be working on that again today to be clear that there must be a ceasefire. However let’s be clear that if there is no ceasefire, then we will act together in relation to sanctions,” said British PM Keir Starmer.

Friedrich Merz, German chancellor, says, “Europe must increase its defence capacities, adding that the region needs to work with the United States to end war in Ukraine. We cannot substitute or replace what the Americans still do for us on our continent.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

All the European leaders met in Albania to discuss the recent developments related to Russia-Ukraine war.

ALSO READ: Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey’s ‘86 47’ Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aditya Wadhawan

Aditya Wadhawan

Filed under

European Union (EU) Latest world news Trending news

newsx

Karun Nair And Mukesh Kumar Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: Delhi Capitals’ Big Blow
European Union (EU)

EU Considering To Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressurise Putin – Details Inside!
newsx

FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City Clash With Underdogs Crystal Palace In High-Stakes Final Showdown
H.E. Anne Grillo, Directo

Anne Grillo Reaffirms Indo-French Cooperation on Climate, Culture and Global Governance During Maiden Visit to...
Brazil’s Ministry of Ag

Brazil Confirms First Bird Flu Outbreak in Commercial Poultry; China Halts Imports
Slovenia police is probin

Melania Trump’s Statue Disappears From Hometown in Slovenia, Police Investigation Underway
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karun Nair And Mukesh Kumar Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: Delhi Capitals’ Big Blow

Karun Nair And Mukesh Kumar Out Of IPL 2025 Playoffs: Delhi Capitals’ Big Blow

FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City Clash With Underdogs Crystal Palace In High-Stakes Final Showdown

FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City Clash With Underdogs Crystal Palace In High-Stakes Final Showdown

Anne Grillo Reaffirms Indo-French Cooperation on Climate, Culture and Global Governance During Maiden Visit to India

Anne Grillo Reaffirms Indo-French Cooperation on Climate, Culture and Global Governance During Maiden Visit to...

Brazil Confirms First Bird Flu Outbreak in Commercial Poultry; China Halts Imports

Brazil Confirms First Bird Flu Outbreak in Commercial Poultry; China Halts Imports

Melania Trump’s Statue Disappears From Hometown in Slovenia, Police Investigation Underway

Melania Trump’s Statue Disappears From Hometown in Slovenia, Police Investigation Underway

Entertainment

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is All About

David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Beckham Seeks Independence From Famous Parents- Here’s What The Rift Is

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays Tribute

How Did Gayatri Hazarika Die? Popular Assamese Playback Singer Passes Away At 44, CM Pays

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A Maruti Swift

Kalki Koechlin Recalls Being Stopped From Entering A Bollywood Event As She Arrived In A

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom