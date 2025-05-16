EU, India Launch €41 Million Joint Research Initiatives To Tackle Marine Pollution, Boost Green Hydrogen

The European Union and India have jointly unveiled two ambitious research initiatives worth €41 million under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council. Focused on marine pollution and renewable hydrogen, the projects mark a bold step toward sustainable innovation and deeper bilateral cooperation.

The European Union and India have announced two major research and innovation initiatives under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC). With a combined investment of €41 million (₹394 crore), the initiatives aim to tackle pressing environmental issues through joint innovation in marine pollution control and renewable hydrogen technologies.

EU-India Partnership

The new calls are coordinated under the EU’s Horizon Europe programme and co-funded by Indian ministries — the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The programmes will bring together researchers, startups, industries, and institutions from both sides to develop sustainable, scalable solutions with global relevance.

“These research calls under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council demonstrate the dynamism of the EU-India partnership, renewed by our leaders in Delhi last February,” said H.E. Mr. Hervé Delphin, EU Ambassador to India. “By tackling concrete issues like marine pollution and sustainable energy together, we’re driving innovation, circular economy and energy efficiency. Development of cutting edge technologies in these areas makes both economic and environmental sense. We are committed to a cleaner, more sustainable future that will benefit both the EU and India.”

Targeting Marine Pollution Through Innovation

The first research call focuses on the global challenge of marine pollution, particularly the growing threat of marine plastic litter. With €12 million from the EU and €9.3 million from the Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences, the initiative seeks to develop innovative solutions to monitor, assess, and mitigate the impacts of multiple pollutants such as microplastics, heavy metals, and persistent organic compounds.

The outcomes of this research are expected to align with and support international frameworks such as the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, as well as further the objectives of the EU’s Zero Pollution Action Plan and India’s National Marine Litter Policy.

This marine-focused initiative builds on earlier collaborative momentum, including a workshop on e-vehicle charging standards held in February and a matchmaking programme that connected Indian and EU startups with prospective partners and investors.

Turning Waste Into Renewable Hydrogen

The second call centers on the development of waste-to-renewable hydrogen technologies, a crucial area for both the EU and India as they work toward achieving long-term climate goals and enhancing clean energy security.

With funding from EU and India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, this programme will support the development of efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly methods for hydrogen production from waste.

“Together the EU and India are putting forward €41 million for collaborative research,” said Mr. Marc Lemaître, Director-General, Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (RTD), European Commission. “Our cooperation in two coordinated research calls into marine pollution and waste-to-renewable hydrogen shows our commitment to invest in a shared sustainable future.”

Both calls are open to participation from a wide range of entities in the EU and India, including companies, SMEs, startups, research institutions, universities, NGOs, and individual researchers.

The submission deadlines are:

2 September 2025 for the renewable hydrogen call

17 September 2025 for the marine pollution call

A Growing Collaborative Ecosystem

These initiatives are part of a broader strategic vision. Additional joint research calls are expected in 2026, with likely focus areas including battery recycling for electric vehicles and wastewater treatment. Collectively, these projects represent a projected joint investment of around €60 million under the TTC framework.

“Collaborative research is the cornerstone of innovation,” said Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. “These initiatives will harness the strengths of both Indian and European researchers to develop solutions that address our shared environmental challenges.”

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, added, “Undertaking collaborative efforts through these joint calls in two very important areas like marine plastic pollution and waste to green hydrogen serves testament to our shared commitment for sustainable development.”

About the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC)

The EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) was established as a high-level strategic coordination platform to advance cooperation in trade, technology, and innovation. Its creation was jointly announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2022, with the Council formally launched in February 2023. The first ministerial meeting took place in May 2023.

As only the second TTC established by the EU (following the EU-US TTC), this partnership reflects deepening geopolitical and economic alignment between the EU and India. The Council’s mission includes promoting secure, sustainable, and inclusive economic development while upholding shared democratic values.

