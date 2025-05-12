Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
  EU Launches First-Ever Strategic Dialogue With Defence Industry To Boost Security And Competitiveness

EU Launches First-Ever Strategic Dialogue With Defence Industry To Boost Security And Competitiveness

In a significant step towards strengthening Europe’s security and strategic independence, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday led the European Union’s first-ever Strategic Dialogue with representatives from the European defence industry. The historic meeting focused on the urgent need to scale up and speed up the defence sector in Europe. President von […]

EU Launches First-Ever Strategic Dialogue With Defence Industry To Boost Security And Competitiveness


In a significant step towards strengthening Europe’s security and strategic independence, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday led the European Union’s first-ever Strategic Dialogue with representatives from the European defence industry.

The historic meeting focused on the urgent need to scale up and speed up the defence sector in Europe. President von der Leyen highlighted the importance of having a strong defence industry not just for security, but also for economic competitiveness.

In a post shared on social media platform X, she wrote, “As our Union takes on greater responsibility for its defence, we need a strong defence industry. It’s not only a matter of security – but also competitiveness. I met with European industry leaders to hear from them how we can support this crucial sector even more.”

According to a statement released by the European Commission, “Today, President von der Leyen opened the first-ever Strategic Dialogue with representatives of the European Defence Industry. The Dialogue underscored the crucial role of the European defence sector.”

The Commission also announced plans to present a new European Defence Industrial Strategy package in June 2025. This upcoming package aims to simplify rules and regulations, covering areas such as certification, permits, joint procurement frameworks, and more to help the defence sector function more efficiently.

Participants in the Strategic Dialogue also held meaningful discussions on several key focus areas. These included:

  • Securing investments in the defence industry

  • Enhancing industrial cooperation across EU countries

  • Promoting innovation and new technologies

  • Improving supply chain security

  • Developing workforce skills in the defence sector

This first-of-its-kind dialogue reflects the EU’s evolving approach to take greater ownership of its defence needs, while simultaneously boosting industrial growth and resilience.

Filed under

EU defence industry EU Strategic Dialogue European security strategy 2025

