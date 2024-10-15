Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

EU leaders To Discuss Asylum Hubs Outside EU As Support For Right-Wing Parties Grows

Among the proposals under consideration is the contentious idea of establishing processing hubs outside the EU for asylum claims..

EU leaders To Discuss Asylum Hubs Outside EU As Support For Right-Wing Parties Grows

 

Filed under

Asylum Hubs emmanuel macron EU
Advertisement

Also Read

Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Air Quality Alert: Delhi Implements Stage-I Of Graded Response Action Plan

Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

Existence Of 40% Disability Does Not Bar Student From Pursuing MBBS: SC

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

Israel Faces Potential Interceptor Missile Shortage Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

Israel Faces Potential Interceptor Missile Shortage Amid Heightened Tensions: Report

Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox