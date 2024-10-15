EU leaders To Discuss Asylum Hubs Outside EU As Support For Right-Wing Parties Grows

EU leaders will convene later this week to address migration as a key topic on their agenda. They plan to discuss measures for strengthening the external border and expediting the return of migrants.

Among the proposals under consideration is the contentious idea of establishing processing hubs outside the EU for asylum claims. This approach has gained traction in several European countries as a potential solution to the complex issue of immigration. It would involve creating centers in third countries to house individuals seeking asylum in Europe while their applications are reviewed.

Italy is currently financing the construction of such a center in Albania to process some migrants attempting to enter its territory. Only those whose claims are approved will be permitted to travel to Italy.

This initiative differs fundamentally from the Rwanda plan previously advocated by the UK government, which would have relocated asylum seekers to Africa rather than the UK, regardless of the success of their claims.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has confirmed that she has tasked her senior deputy, Ylva Johansson, the Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, with efforts to “counter illegal migration.” Von der Leyen emphasized the need to explore developing return hubs outside the EU, drawing insights from Italy’s agreement with Albania once it is operational.

As EU leaders gather in Brussels, migration will be a focal point of their discussions, along with enhancing border security and speeding up return processes. At the beginning of last year, they agreed on a tougher approach to reduce unauthorized crossings into the EU.

For many right-wing leaders, including Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban, this issue is of paramount importance, with support for stricter measures also rising in countries like Finland, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Croatia.

Pressure is mounting on the leaders of France and Germany, the EU’s most influential nations, due to the increasing support for right-wing, anti-immigration parties among their voters. In response, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz have endorsed calls for more decisive action.

Sky News reports that one of their proposed measures includes imposing stricter consequences on countries that refuse to accept failed asylum seekers, potentially involving tighter visa regulations and even trade restrictions.

However, significant legal challenges exist regarding the return of individuals to countries deemed unsafe, such as Syria and Afghanistan. It is estimated that only about 30% of those issued deportation orders in the EU are actually removed.

Adding to the complexities of the migration landscape, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to suspend the right to claim asylum for those entering Poland from Belarus. Although such a blanket ban appears to conflict with international law—a concern already voiced by the European Commission—Tusk insists it is necessary due to the perceived weaponization of migration by Russia and Belarus.

For von der Leyen, the rising political anxiety surrounding migration is not unexpected. Two years ago, she appointed Mari Juritsch, a Finnish expert with extensive experience in border control, as the EU’s return coordinator, and Juritsch is believed to be playing a key role in addressing these challenges.