Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • EU Opts for Diplomacy Over Escalation in Response to Trump’s Tariffs

EU Opts for Diplomacy Over Escalation in Response to Trump’s Tariffs

EU ministers favored negotiations over retaliatory actions in response to US tariffs as the bloc prepared to unveil its countermeasures.

EU Opts for Diplomacy Over Escalation in Response to Trump’s Tariffs

EU ministers favored negotiations over retaliatory actions in response to US tariffs as the bloc prepared to unveil its countermeasures.


European Union ministers, in a meeting on Monday, favoured negotiations over retaliatory actions in response to the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, as the bloc prepared to unveil its first round of countermeasures, Reuters reported.

The U.S. tariffs, which target a range of goods including steel, aluminium and cars, have caused concern within the EU, with Trump accusing certain member states of imposing high barriers to U.S. imports. Starting Wednesday, the U.S. will enforce 20% tariffs on a wide range of EU goods.

During the meeting held in Luxembourg, the ministers voiced the need for a calm response to avoid worsening the already volatile market conditions. “We need to remain calm and respond in a way that de-escalates. The stock markets right now show what will happen if we escalate straightaway. But we will be prepared to take countermeasures if needed to get the Americans at the table,” Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever said, according to Reuters.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed the call for diplomacy, suggesting the EU was prepared to negotiate a “zero-for-zero” tariff agreement for industrial goods.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The EU is expected to approve an initial package of tariffs targeting up to $28 billion worth of U.S. imports, including goods like dental floss, diamonds, and bourbon, this week.

Trump, on his part, has warned of a 200% tariff on EU alcoholic beverages if the EU proceeds with its planned duties on U.S. bourbon. France and Italy, two major exporters of wine and spirits, have expressed concern over the potential impact of these retaliatory measures.

While the EU prepares a larger package of countermeasures in response to U.S. tariffs on cars and other goods, there are concerns about how far the bloc can push ahead with its strategy. According to the report, U.S. imports to the EU were valued at €334 billion ($366.2 billion) in 2024, compared to €532 billion ($577.2 billion) worth of EU exports to the US.

Meanwhile, French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin suggested that the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) could be used as a last resort to target U.S. services or limit U.S. companies’ access to European public procurement contracts. However, some leaders, including Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Harris, cautioned against using such drastic measures, describing the ACI as a “nuclear option.”

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck also backed the calls for unity, saying the EU must remain united in its approach. “If we have every (EU) country coming out saying they have a problem here with red wine and there with whiskey and here with pistachios, then we will end up with nothing,” Habeck reportedly said.

ALSO READ: Economic Nuclear Winter’: Billionaire Trump Supporter Urges Pause on US Tariffs

Filed under

donald trump EU tariffs european union Retaliatory Tariffs Trump tariffs U.S. tariffs President Trump

newsx

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement
newsx

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain...
Goldman Sachs raises U.S.

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks
newsx

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police...
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man
newsx

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain Six As Investigation Deepens

UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain...

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks

Is A Global Recession Looming? Major Brokerages, Investment Banks Weigh In On US Economic Risks

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police Probe

Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police...

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

Entertainment

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank