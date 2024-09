The European Union’s aviation safety regulator, EASA, announced it will mandate inspections of certain Airbus A350 aircraft following an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific plane. The agency emphasized that these inspections are precautionary to avoid future incidents and will likely apply to a portion of the A350 fleet.

