EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

The EU is set to sanction Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, targeting several individuals and entities. This move follows similar actions by the U.S. and UK amid escalating military ties between Tehran and Moscow.

The European Union (EU) is reportedly preparing to implement a new set of sanctions targeting Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. This action is seen as part of the EU’s response to Iran’s deepening military cooperation with Russia, particularly in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that the first wave of sanctions will focus on around a dozen individuals and legal entities, including engineering, metallurgical, and aviation companies involved in Iran’s missile program. These measures are designed to hinder Iran’s ability to supply advanced military technology to Russia, which has been leveraging this support in its military operations.

The EU’s sanctions package is considered to be the first in a series of actions, with additional restrictive measures currently under discussion. These sanctions would come in parallel with other actions already taken by the U.S. and the UK against Iran, aimed at curbing its role in the conflict.

US Pressures Allies To Follow Suit

The U.S. government has also taken a firm stance on the issue, having confirmed on September 10 that Iran supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. This confirmation marked a new stage in the relationship between the two nations, sparking international concerns. In response, Washington has announced its own sanctions on Iran and has encouraged its allies to do the same.

In addition to the sanctions over missile supplies to Russia, the U.S. is urging its partners to consider punitive measures against Iran for its recent involvement in a strike on Israel. Washington has expressed the need for a unified global response to Iran’s military actions, both in the Middle East and in support of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Growing Military Ties Between Iran And Russia

The deepening military relationship between Tehran and Moscow has become a significant geopolitical concern for Western nations. The supply of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia is seen as a dangerous escalation in the conflict and a violation of international norms. While the U.S. and UK have already acted independently to impose sanctions on both Russia and Iran, the EU’s latest move signals a coordinated international effort to limit the flow of military support to Russia.

EU officials have been pressing Iranian leadership on this issue in various diplomatic engagements. For example, on September 23, European Council President Charles Michel met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York, where the missile supply to Russia was a central topic of discussion. Michel emphasized the EU’s concern over Iran’s growing involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Further Sanctions Expected

The sanctions package against Iran marks the first significant EU response to its provision of ballistic missiles to Russia, but additional actions are expected in the coming weeks. As Western allies ramp up pressure on both Iran and Russia, the EU’s strategy aims to disrupt the supply chain and further isolate the two nations economically and diplomatically.

