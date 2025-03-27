Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
EU Slams Trump’s Auto Tariffs, Expresses Deep Regret Over Trade Move

In a move that has escalated transatlantic trade tensions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25-percent tariff on all auto imports. The decision has sparked criticism from global leaders, raising concerns over economic stability and international relations.

“I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on European automotive exports,” von der Leyen stated, emphasizing that the European Union remains committed to pursuing diplomatic solutions. “We will continue to seek negotiated solutions while safeguarding our economic interests.”

Canada’s Strong Response to Tariffs

The backlash to Trump’s tariff announcement was not limited to Europe. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also voiced his strong opposition, calling the move a “direct attack” on Canadian workers. His remarks underscored the growing frustration in Canada, a country with deep economic ties to the U.S., particularly in the automotive sector.

“We will defend our workers. We’ll defend our companies. We’ll defend our country. And we’ll defend it together,” Carney declared, reinforcing his commitment to protecting Canadian industries. As he campaigns for the upcoming April 28 elections, Carney has centered his platform on countering Trump’s trade policies.

Carney’s response signals that Canada is prepared to take retaliatory action. After meeting with autoworkers and labor leaders, he assured them that any revenue generated from Canada’s counter-tariffs would be directed toward supporting those impacted by the trade dispute.

Economic Ties at Risk

Beyond economic concerns, the tariffs pose a significant threat to diplomatic relations between the U.S. and its closest allies. Carney pointed to the Ambassador Bridge, a crucial trade link between Windsor, Canada, and Detroit, Michigan, as a symbol of the longstanding economic and social ties between the two nations. However, he warned that Trump’s policies are straining these bonds.

“This is a direct attack, to be clear, a direct attack on the very workers that I stood in front of … this morning at the Ambassador Bridge,” Carney emphasized, expressing concern over the future of U.S.-Canada relations.

“The bridge is a symbol and a reality up until now of the tight ties between our two countries, ties of kinship, ties of commerce, ties that are in the process of being broken,” he added, warning that the tariffs could have long-term consequences for North American economic stability.

As tensions mount, both the European Union and Canada are weighing their next steps. While von der Leyen and Carney have stressed the need for diplomacy, the possibility of retaliatory measures remains on the table. The unfolding trade dispute will likely continue to test the resilience of international economic alliances in the coming months.

