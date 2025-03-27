The European Union is urging its citizens to prepare for potential crises by stockpiling essential supplies for at least 72 hours, citing rising global threats. As tensions escalate and security concerns grow, the bloc is prioritizing resilience in the face of war, cyberattacks, and other emergencies.

The European Union is advising its 450 million citizens to stockpile essential supplies, including food and water, sufficient to last at least 72 hours in the event of a crisis like World War 3. This recommendation comes as the 27-nation bloc reassesses its security strategy in response to growing global threats such as war, cyberattacks, climate change, and disease outbreaks.

A Response to Emerging Global Risks

The EU’s renewed emphasis on preparedness reflects an increasingly unstable geopolitical landscape. Recent challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing tensions with Russia, have underscored the need for greater resilience. Concerns over energy security and continued support for Ukraine further highlight the region’s vulnerabilities.

Adding to the urgency, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned of the possibility of a Russian attack in Europe by 2030, reinforcing the need for heightened vigilance.

Hadja Lahbib, the EU Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management, emphasized the interconnected nature of modern threats while introducing a new strategy aimed at strengthening disaster response and preparedness.

“Today’s threats facing Europe are more complex than ever, and they are all interconnected,” Lahbib stated. While stressing that the Commission does not intend to incite alarm, she urged citizens to ensure they have essential supplies ready for at least three days in case of emergency.

World War 3? What Citizens Should Stockpile

Lahbib outlined a list of critical supplies for households, including food, water, flashlights, identification papers, medicine, and shortwave radios. Additionally, she called for the establishment of a broader “strategic reserve” at the EU level to include resources such as firefighting planes, medical equipment, energy and transport assets, and specialized tools for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

Some EU nations, including France, Finland, and Sweden, already have well-developed crisis preparedness strategies. In 2024, Sweden updated its Cold War-era civil emergency guidelines to reflect contemporary security challenges, including potential nuclear threats.

However, Lahbib acknowledged that preparedness levels vary across the EU and stressed the need for greater coordination among member states to ensure a more unified response in emergencies.

“We can no longer rely on ad hoc reactions,” she warned, advocating for a proactive and structured approach to crisis management.

