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Home > World News > What Astronomers Saw In Euclid’s Massive Milky Way Image Has Them Looking For 100,000 Planets

What Astronomers Saw In Euclid’s Massive Milky Way Image Has Them Looking For 100,000 Planets

The European Space Agency's Euclid telescope has captured the most detailed image ever of the Milky Way's crowded centre, revealing more than 60 million stars.

Euclid Telescope Milky Way image (Image: X/ European Space Agency)
Euclid Telescope Milky Way image (Image: X/ European Space Agency)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 17:44 IST

Astronomers have captured the most detailed view yet of the crowded heart of our galaxy, with the euclid telescope milky way image revealing more than 60 million stars packed into the Milky Way’s central bulge. The remarkable snapshot was taken by the European Space Agency’s €1 billion Euclid telescope, a mission originally designed to study dark matter and dark energy. Scientists say the breakthrough euclid telescope milky way image could now transform the search for planets beyond our solar system and open the door to one of the biggest discoveries in modern astronomy.

What makes the image extraordinary is Euclid’s ability to distinguish individual stars in one of the busiest regions of the sky. The galactic bulge is so densely populated that separating stars has long been a challenge. By observing the area for 26 hours in March last year, Euclid produced the largest and most detailed visible-light view ever captured of the Milky Way’s centre.

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Stunning euclid telescope milky way image opens a new era of planet hunting

Reports say that scientists believe the euclid telescope milky way image could dramatically accelerate the discovery of exoplanets, the worlds that orbit stars beyond our solar system. Dr Eamonn Kerins, an astrophysicist at the University of Manchester’s Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics, said the telescope had exceeded expectations.

“It was never built with this science in mind, but it has proved to be a superb facility for the work,” Kerins said, as per The Guardian. He added, “This data fires the starting pistol in a new age of exoplanet discovery, where we go from knowing about 6,000 exoplanets to finding more than 100,000 across the galaxy.”

The euclid telescope milky way image is expected to improve a technique known as microlensing. In this process, a nearer star bends the light of a more distant star through gravity, causing it to brighten. If a planet orbits the foreground star, its gravity can create an additional spike in brightness, revealing its presence.

How euclid telescope milky way image will support future space missions

Beyond exoplanet discoveries, the mission remains focused on understanding the universe itself. Euclid was launched in 2023 to build the most accurate three-dimensional map of the cosmos and investigate dark energy and dark matter. Scientists estimate that ordinary matter makes up only 5% of the universe, while about 70% consists of dark energy and roughly 25% is dark matter.

As per reports, The euclid telescope milky way image will also support NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, scheduled for launch in August. Astronomers expect Roman to discover around 1,500 microlensing exoplanets and another 100,000 planets using the transit method, where planets briefly dim the light of their parent stars as they pass in front of them.

Kerins said the euclid telescope milky way image would help scientists measure stellar movements far more accurately and confirm whether suspected signals truly come from planets rather than binary star systems. “The Euclid snapshot will improve those measurements possibly by up to a factor of three, which for a single image is quite something,” he said. Researchers believe this unprecedented dataset could become one of the most valuable tools in the hunt for new worlds across the galaxy.

Also Read: Venezuela Earthquake: Two Powerful 7.1, 7.5 Quake Rocks Caracas, Buildings Collapse, 10000 Feared Dead | Watch    

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What Astronomers Saw In Euclid’s Massive Milky Way Image Has Them Looking For 100,000 Planets
Tags: euclid telescopeeuclid telescope milky way imagemilky way image

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What Astronomers Saw In Euclid’s Massive Milky Way Image Has Them Looking For 100,000 Planets

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What Astronomers Saw In Euclid’s Massive Milky Way Image Has Them Looking For 100,000 Planets
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