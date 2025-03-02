Europe Facing ‘Once in a Generation Moment’, UK PM Starmer Says as World Leaders Discuss Ending War in Ukraine

Starmer told a gathering of leaders that they need to step up and continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia and meet a "once in a generation moment for the security of Europe.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday told a gathering of world leaders that they need to step up and continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia and meet a “once in a generation moment for the security of Europe,” foreign media reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A good peace outcome for Ukraine would also be vital for the security of nations across the continent, he stressed.

“Even while Russia talks about peace, they are continuing their relentless aggression,” the Associated Press quoted Starmer as saying at the opening of the meeting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starmer, alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, said the three of them had agreed to work on a plan to stop the fighting and take that to the US, which has discussed brokering a peace deal.

“We need to agree what steps come out of this meeting to deliver peace through strength for the benefit of all,” the UK PM reportedly said, adding, “So, let’s get started.”

Several world leaders gathered in London Sunday to discuss plans on defense and security as US support for Ukraine hangs in the balance after talks over a minerals deal collapsed. The discussions will focus on shoring up support for “securing a just and enduring peace” in Ukraine. European leaders are seeking security guarantees from Washington as part of a potential deal to end the war in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: UK, France to Work With Ukraine on Peace Plan to Be Presented to US: Keir Starmer