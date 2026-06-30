Why 40°C Feels Extreme in Europe Than 48°C in India: Climate, Homes and ‘Feels Like’ Heat

As Europe takes on another harsh heatwave, with temperatures going over 40°C, lots of people are asking why it feels more threatening there than in India, where summer days can often reach around 48°C. The answer isn’t just about the number on the thermometer. Factors like air conditioning availability, the way homes and offices are built, the humidity, the reliability of roads and utilities, and whether people are used to that kind of heat day after day. So, a 40°C day in Europe can end up being far riskier than a noticeably hotter day in India.

Why 40°C Feels Extreme in Europe Than 48°C in India

The debate started after Umed Pratap Singh posted on X, asking, Umed Pratap Singh shared a post on X asking, “Is 43°C in Europe different than 43°C in India? What’s so rona dhona about? Here, temperature even touches 48°C.”

Is 43°C in Europe different than 43°C in India ? What’s so rona dhona about ? Here, temperature even touches 48°C. — Umed Pratap Singh (@umedpratapsingh) June 27, 2026







One user wrote, “I think it’s more about geography and acclimatisation. India lies closer to the Equator, while most of Europe is at higher latitudes. Temperatures of 40–42°C are relatively more common in many parts of India, whereas they’re far less common in Europe. So this rona-dhona.”

Another user said, “It’s about conditioning. A person from Russia living in extreme winters finds the winters of Himachal very mild and roams around in a vest and shorts. Similarly, we are used to living in harsh summers, and Europeans aren’t.”

How Home Designs Are Making Europe Heat Worse?

European homes were mostly made to keep people warm in long, hard winters, not really to stay cool when extreme summer heat. Thick walls and heavy insulation, smaller windows and limited airflow, and no real air conditioning in many places.

The result is that heat can stay trapped inside, and during a heatwave the place starts feeling more like an oven rather than a shelter. Now, as climate change is pushing temperatures above 40°C more and more often, these older housing styles are making it harder for folks to stay fresh, and also safe.

As per the European Climate Risk Assessment , heatwaves are already a major danger to human health across southern Europe, and the southern as well as the western central areas of the continent are expected to meet an even sharper threat when it comes to illness due to heat, and deaths during the next few years.

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