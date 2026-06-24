Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert

Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert

Europe is facing a dangerous heatwave with temperatures crossing 40°C across multiple countries. Caused by an Omega Block weather pattern, the extreme heat is leading to deaths, school closures, and severe heat alerts across the continent.

Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? Photo: X
Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 08:00 IST

Europe is going through an intense heatwave as temperatures across countries like France, Spain, UK, and Italy have crossed 40°C. This extreme heat is not just uncomfortable for residents as it’s now becoming dangerous. Europe is facing rising deaths, school closures, and power cuts as the situation due to the heat is getting serious day by day. Forecasters have issued red or severe heat alerts for these countries with a warning that this type of weather condition can break both June and all time temperature record.

Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave?

According to meteorologists, the extreme heatwave are being caused by a weather pattern known as Omega Block.
Omega Block is called because it looks like the Greek letter Omega where a big pocket of hot air gets stuck in the middle and is surrounded by cooler weather systems on both sides.
It creates a heat dome effect as it prevents hot air from scattering which leads to temperatures rise over several days. Omega block can stay at a one place for extended periods, creating extreme and long heatwaves.
Health officals advised elderly people to remain indoors and children are also at risk as this extreme heat can become life-threatning.

List of Countries Under Heat Alert

France

Météo France, France’s national weather service has issued red heat alerts for half of the country as temperatures reached up to 40°C. At least 18 people died in France, including two children left in a hot car, as a heatwave hung over Europe, smashing temperature records in several cities on Monday. As schools in France closed or modified timetables, forecasters in Britain predicted temperatures could break records for June this week.

United Kingdom

The Met office has also issued a red heat alert for southern England and south-east Wales for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures in Southern England are expected to rise with 37°C in this week only.

Spain

AEMET, Spain’s weather agency has issued a red alert across the country as temperatures could reach up to 44°C. People are advised to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from scorching heat.

Belgium, Germany, Portugal, Switzerland

According to forecasters, Germany is also dealing with high temperatures between 32°C and 39°C meanwhile Belgium authroties have issued measures to protect students and residents from intense heat.
Portugal and Switzerland have started to prepare their countries for extreme temperatures.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert
Tags: assemblyelection-hero-1europe heatwaveEurope weatherfrancefrance weatherheatwaveuk weather newsweather

RELATED News

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Bill Gates Says Epstein Knew About His Affairs, Considered Blackmailing Him

Trump’s Angry Reaction Over New Delhi Tariffs On US Goods

Indian women Confronts Waiter Over Racist Slurs in Italy: This Is What Happend Next | Watch

Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral

LATEST NEWS

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Telecom Licensing Ends: How Will New Rules Reshape India?

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert
Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert
Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert
Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert

QUICK LINKS