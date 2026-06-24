Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave? List of Countries Under Heat Alert

Europe is going through an intense heatwave as temperatures across countries like France, Spain, UK, and Italy have crossed 40°C. This extreme heat is not just uncomfortable for residents as it’s now becoming dangerous. Europe is facing rising deaths, school closures, and power cuts as the situation due to the heat is getting serious day by day. Forecasters have issued red or severe heat alerts for these countries with a warning that this type of weather condition can break both June and all time temperature record.

Why Europe Melts Under Extreme Heatwave?

According to meteorologists, the extreme heatwave are being caused by a weather pattern known as Omega Block.

Omega Block is called because it looks like the Greek letter Omega where a big pocket of hot air gets stuck in the middle and is surrounded by cooler weather systems on both sides.

It creates a heat dome effect as it prevents hot air from scattering which leads to temperatures rise over several days. Omega block can stay at a one place for extended periods, creating extreme and long heatwaves.

Health officals advised elderly people to remain indoors and children are also at risk as this extreme heat can become life-threatning.

List of Countries Under Heat Alert

France

Météo France, France’s national weather service has issued red heat alerts for half of the country as temperatures reached up to 40°C. At least 18 people died in France, including two children left in a hot car, as a heatwave hung over Europe, smashing temperature records in several cities on Monday. As schools in France closed or modified timetables, forecasters in Britain predicted temperatures could break records for June this week.

United Kingdom

The Met office has also issued a red heat alert for southern England and south-east Wales for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures in Southern England are expected to rise with 37°C in this week only.

Spain

AEMET, Spain’s weather agency has issued a red alert across the country as temperatures could reach up to 44°C. People are advised to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from scorching heat.

Belgium, Germany, Portugal, Switzerland

According to forecasters, Germany is also dealing with high temperatures between 32°C and 39°C meanwhile Belgium authroties have issued measures to protect students and residents from intense heat.

Portugal and Switzerland have started to prepare their countries for extreme temperatures.