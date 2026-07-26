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Home > World News > Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated

Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated

Over 300,000 people have fled homes in Spain and France as destructive wildfires rage near Bordeaux and Madrid. Military units and EU aid deployed.

Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 18:54 IST

Europe is battling one of its most destructive wildfire seasons, as Spain and France continue to face rapidly spreading blazes fueled by extreme heatwaves and unpredictable winds. Over 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes across both nations. Vast stretches of forest land have been reduced to ashes, and hundreds of homes have suffered extensive damage. As the blazes spread, civil protection authorities have issued widespread emergency evacuation orders.  

Spain Wildfires 2026: Military Units Deployed to Fight Blazes Nationwide

In Spain, massive rescue operations remain underway as tens of thousands of residents have been displaced near the eastern coastal city of Valencia and regions surrounding Madrid. Around 1,200 soldiers from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME), backed by 400 specialized vehicles, have been deployed to support local firefighters in dousing multiple major blazes across the country.  

Aerial fire support including water-bombing planes, heavy helicopters, and ground crews is working around the clock to prevent flames from reaching urban centers. Visiting affected areas near Avila and Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that the country faces “difficult hours” ahead due to shifting wind conditions, though he noted some positive progress during overnight containment efforts. Sánchez urged citizens to exercise extreme caution and follow official emergency updates.  

France Wildfires 2026: 240 Homes Destroyed, 250,000 Displaced in Southwest

In southwest France, raging forest fires have destroyed at least 240 homes and burned over 42,000 hectares of land in the Gironde department alone. More than 220,000 people have been evacuated from Gironde bringing total evacuations across southwest France (including the neighboring Landes region) to over 250,000.  French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the situation as an unprecedented peacetime operation, posting on X: “The fire became extremely virulent and unpredictable again, generating its own winds and advancing erratically toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area.”  Though the blaze calmed slightly overnight, the flames remain roughly 15 kilometers from Bordeaux. French President Emmanuel Macron has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, requesting aerial firefighting reinforcement from European partners like Croatia, Portugal, and the Czech Republic to help suppress the historic disaster.  

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Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated
Tags: Bordeaux wildfire Gironde regionEurope extreme heatwave wildfiresEurope wildfires 2026France wildfireshome-hero-pos-3Madrid wildfire national emergencySpain France wildfire evacuationsSpain Military Emergency Unit wildfire

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Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated

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Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated

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Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated
Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated
Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated
Europe Wildfires: Spain, France Battle Deadly Blazes; Over 3,00,000 Flee Homes; Thousands Evacuated

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