European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, College of Commissioners to Visit India on Feb 27-28

New Delhi is set to host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners on February 27 and 28, marking a significant step in EU-India relations. This visit, one of the first undertaken by the new Commission, underscores the growing momentum between the European Union (EU) and India in trade, technology, security, and strategic collaboration.

Shared Commitment to Democracy and Global Stability

The visit follows President Ursula von der Leyen’s announcement of a new strategic agenda with India, which is expected to be presented at the upcoming EU-India Summit. The discussions will focus on enhancing partnerships in areas crucial for economic prosperity and security for both Europe and India.

Highlighting the importance of the visit, President Ursula von der Leyen stated, “In this era of intense geostrategic competition, Europe stands for openness, partnership, and outreach. We seek to deepen ties with one of our most trusted friends and allies—India. Europe and India are like-minded partners, bound by the shared conviction that democracy best serves the people. That’s why one of the first visits of the new Commission is to India. We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnership to advance trade, economic security, and resilient supply chains, along with a common tech agenda and reinforced security and defence cooperation.”

High-Level Meetings and Plenary Discussions

During the visit, a plenary session will be held, chaired by President von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, individual meetings between members of the College of Commissioners and their Indian counterparts will take place. A bilateral meeting between President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Modi will be followed by a press briefing.

A key highlight of the visit will be the second meeting of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Vice-President Virkkunen, High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas, and Commissioners Maroš Šefčovič and Ekaterina Zaharieva will represent the EU at the council.

The TTC will focus on strengthening collaboration in the digital transition, clean and green technologies, as well as trade and investment. Specific topics on the agenda include cooperation on digital public infrastructure, compatibility frameworks, supply chain resilience, and broader global trade issues.

A Strong and Evolving Partnership

President von der Leyen’s visit was first announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, signifying the EU’s commitment to deepening its engagement with India.

India and the EU, as the world’s two largest democracies, share a strong commitment to a rules-based international order. Their strategic partnership, established in 2004, has continued to grow, with 2022 marking the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Guided by the EU-India Strategic Partnership Roadmap (2020-2025), the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and the Global Gateway Strategy, the two sides engage in over 50 sectoral dialogues across various domains.

Economic Ties and Future Trade Agreements

The EU remains India’s largest trading partner, with trade in goods reaching €124 billion in 2023—an increase of nearly 90% over the past decade. Approximately 6,000 European companies operate in India, directly employing 1.7 million people and indirectly supporting around 5 million jobs across multiple sectors.

The newly established Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) aims to further boost commercial ties between the two economies. In 2022, the EU and India resumed negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement, with the next round of discussions scheduled to take place in Brussels from March 10-14, 2025.

