Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

European Leaders Gather in Budapest to Forge United Front Amid Trump’s Return

European leaders are converging in Budapest for two days of crucial discussions aimed at assessing the continent’s unity

European Leaders Gather in Budapest to Forge United Front Amid Trump’s Return

European leaders are converging in Budapest for two days of crucial discussions aimed at assessing the continent’s unity as it faces a shifting global political landscape. This summit, hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump—brings together the EU’s top officials alongside Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UK opposition leader Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The summit’s agenda is packed with high-stakes topics, from providing continued support for Ukraine to addressing migration, economic security, and global trade. An informal EU leaders’ meeting is also set for Friday, focusing on a recent report from former Italian leader Mario Draghi that highlights the bloc’s economic vulnerabilities. Leaders arrived with a message of optimism, underscoring the importance of a united Europe and strong transatlantic partnerships in this uncertain geopolitical era.

Challenges in Transatlantic Relations with Trump’s Re-Election

As Trump resumes office, European leaders are aware that U.S. policy shifts may impact the continent. His previous presidency raised concerns over potential U.S. disengagement from Ukraine and introduced trade tensions that could resurface, affecting Europe’s economy and international relations. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, emphasized the EU’s desire to be a “respected partner” for the U.S., even while acknowledging key differences.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the EU’s resilience through recent crises, such as the pandemic and the energy crunch, stressing that unity has been Europe’s strength. She pointed to the importance of collective responsibility, remarking, “If we are facing challenges, no country can handle them alone, but by standing together we can overcome them.” Von der Leyen expressed her commitment to a productive relationship with Trump, based on shared interests and strategic cooperation, declaring that “the future of Europe is in our hands.”

Read More :  Donald Trump’s Remarks On “Wars” In His Victory Speech

Filed under

Budapest European Leaders U.S. President Donald Trump United Front
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox