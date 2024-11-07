European Leaders Gather in Budapest to Forge United Front Amid Trump’s Return

European leaders are converging in Budapest for two days of crucial discussions aimed at assessing the continent’s unity as it faces a shifting global political landscape. This summit, hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán—an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump—brings together the EU’s top officials alongside Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UK opposition leader Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The summit’s agenda is packed with high-stakes topics, from providing continued support for Ukraine to addressing migration, economic security, and global trade. An informal EU leaders’ meeting is also set for Friday, focusing on a recent report from former Italian leader Mario Draghi that highlights the bloc’s economic vulnerabilities. Leaders arrived with a message of optimism, underscoring the importance of a united Europe and strong transatlantic partnerships in this uncertain geopolitical era.

Challenges in Transatlantic Relations with Trump’s Re-Election

As Trump resumes office, European leaders are aware that U.S. policy shifts may impact the continent. His previous presidency raised concerns over potential U.S. disengagement from Ukraine and introduced trade tensions that could resurface, affecting Europe’s economy and international relations. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, emphasized the EU’s desire to be a “respected partner” for the U.S., even while acknowledging key differences.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the EU’s resilience through recent crises, such as the pandemic and the energy crunch, stressing that unity has been Europe’s strength. She pointed to the importance of collective responsibility, remarking, “If we are facing challenges, no country can handle them alone, but by standing together we can overcome them.” Von der Leyen expressed her commitment to a productive relationship with Trump, based on shared interests and strategic cooperation, declaring that “the future of Europe is in our hands.”