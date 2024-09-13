European Nations Protest IMF’s Plan To Reopen Dialogue With Russia

On Friday, finance ministers from nine European countries—Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and Poland—voiced strong objections to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) plans to resume missions to Russia.

IMF’s Suspension of Consultations

The IMF had suspended its annual consultations with Russia following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, on September 2, Aleksei Mozhin, the IMF’s Russian executive director, announced that the Fund would restart online consultations with Russia on September 16. Mozhin also indicated that the IMF intends to send a delegation to Moscow for meetings with Russian officials by October 1.

Concerns Over IMF’s Credibility

The European finance ministers warned that engaging with Russia, which they view as an aggressor nation, could undermine the IMF’s credibility. They expressed concern that resuming dialogue would negatively impact donor countries’ willingness to support Ukraine through IMF initiatives. Additionally, they raised the issue that any data provided by Russia might be censored to present a misleadingly positive economic picture, which could be exploited by Moscow for propaganda.

Potential Shift in Financial Support

The ministers also suggested that if the IMF proceeded with its plans, donor countries might redirect their support to other institutions such as the World Bank or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. This shift could influence the level of international financial aid available for Ukraine.

IMF’s Justification for Reengagement

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, who is attending a meeting of EU finance ministers and central bankers in Budapest, is expected to face questions about the IMF’s plans. European officials will seek clarification on the recommendations the IMF intends to offer Russia and the rationale behind the decision to resume engagement.

Challenges of Expulsion

The IMF defended its decision, stating that the planned visit aligns with its regular obligations and Russia’s responsibilities as a member country. The last IMF mission to Russia occurred in November 2019, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and no missions have been conducted since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ongoing Debate on Russia’s Membership

The discussion over Russia’s potential expulsion from the IMF was prominent in the wake of the invasion. However, efforts to expel Russia have faced obstacles due to resistance from other member nations with significant voting power, including China and India. The ongoing debate highlights the complex dynamics of international financial and diplomatic relations in the current global context.

