Prime Ministers of three European nations visited Kyiv by train on Tuesday as the city faced heavy Russian bombardment, as reported by Reuters. According to the report, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and PM Janez Jansa of Slovenia visited the Ukrainian capital.

The Polish PM was quoted by Reuters as saying, “It is our duty to be where history is forged. Because it’s not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny.” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the aim of the visit was “to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

Kyiv is currently under a night curfew that started from 8 pm on March 15 and will run until 7 am on March 17. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced that the residents are only allowed to go outside to head to the bomb shelters.

Meanwhile, the fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine that started on Monday will continue through today, even as a Ukrainian negotiator spoke of “fundamental differences” between the two sides. In a video message after the meeting, Zelenskyy had said, “Everyone needs to work in their place, including our representatives in the delegation at the talks with the Russian Federation. This is important, difficult, but important. Because any war ends with an agreement. Meetings continue, as I am informed, the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic. But more time is needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine.”