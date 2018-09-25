In a major breakthrough, the European Union came up with a decision on Tuesday, September 25 to constitute a new mechanism to enable a legal trading system with Iran. The decision came after a meeting between Iran and other signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China on the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a joint statement, along with Russia and China, the EU said it will assist "reassure economic operators pursuing legitimate business with Iran"

In a major setback to the United States and Trump’s administration, the European Union has decided to constitute new ways to enable legal trade with Iran, despite US sanctions, which are expected in November. Media reports say the EU will set up new ways of payment to preserve oil and other trade ties with Iran. In a joint statement, along with Russia and China, the EU said it will assist “reassure economic operators pursuing legitimate business with Iran.”

The breakthrough came after a meeting between Iran and other signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China on the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US. Several European officials said the new system has been created, which is akin to the barter system. As per the system. There will be an exchange of European goods without to Iranian oil, it won’t involve money.

Spearheaded by former US President Barak Obama and negotiated over almost two years, the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ended a perennial impasse between Iran and the US.

It was in May this year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the deal by pulling out of it because he felt that the deal was not strong enough and did not cover concerns of the US such as it did not include curbs on Iran’s ballistic missiles program.

The Trump administration also accused Iran of promoting international terrorism, which has been defiantly denied by Tehran.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and his counterpart Hassan Rouhani are expected to address the UN General Assembly separately on Tuesday.

