To counter terrorism, European Union military chief General Michail Kostarakos has held talks with Pakistani military and civil leadership. On this occasion, Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir strongly condemns terrorism in its all forms and reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms. He said Pakistan is committed to stability and peace in the region with particular focus on its relationship with Afghanistan.

Chairman of European Union (EU) Military Committee General Michail Kostarakos has held talks with Pakistani civil and military leaders on defence cooperation with a special focus on counter-terrorism efforts, officials said. The EU military chief met Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and also called on the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the military headquarters, official statements said on Thursday. Dastgir said Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated Islamabad’s zero tolerance against the use of its soil to promote terrorism against any country, a defence ministry statement said.

“Pakistan has been providing multi-faceted support to the international community in the war against terrorism,” the statement quoted the defence minister as saying. He said Pakistan is committed to stability and peace in the region with particular focus on its relationship with Afghanistan, adding a peaceful Afghanistan is not only in the interest of Pakistan but also the whole region. The minister said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with EU and its relations draw strength from a shared objective of global peace and security.

Kostarakos expressed the desire to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and EU, according to the statement. He highlighted the importance of better communication and interaction at various levels under a mutually agreed framework. Kostarakos and Bajwa also discussed regional security issues and matters of mutual interest, the military said. The visiting official appreciated the resolve of Pakistan Army and its continuing efforts towards fighting terrorism and bringing peace in the region, an army statement said.