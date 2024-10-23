European Union’s New Foreign Policy Chief Focuses on Security Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

The European Union’s incoming foreign policy chief has emphasized the necessity of bolstering security in response to growing threats from Russia and “partly China,” highlighting the vulnerabilities in Europe’s open societies. Kaja Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia, articulated her stance in a detailed response to members of the European Parliament, which was published on Tuesday. Her comments reflect a deep concern for European security, drawn from her own experiences in a region historically impacted by Russian aggression.

A Personal Commitment to European Security

“European security is deeply personal to me as a native of a country that has long told others that Russia’s imperialistic dream never died,” Kallas remarked in her written statement. Her background shapes her perspective on the pressing security challenges facing Europe, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In her response, Kallas reiterated that addressing immediate global issues, particularly Russia’s military actions, is her top priority. “My short-term priority must be to address the pressing global concerns: Russia’s war against Ukraine and strengthening the EU’s security and defence,” she stated, underscoring her commitment to enhancing the bloc’s defensive capabilities.

Transition of Leadership in European Foreign Affairs

Kallas has been nominated by European leaders to succeed Josep Borrell as the high representative for foreign affairs, a position critical for shaping the EU’s diplomatic and security strategies. The European Parliament is scheduled to hold hearings in November for members of the incoming European Commission, where Kallas will likely face scrutiny over her proposed policies.

In a comprehensive 21-page document responding to lawmakers’ inquiries ahead of these hearings, Kallas outlined her vision for the EU’s foreign policy during a time of increasing geopolitical complexity. Her insights reflect the challenges and responsibilities that the EU faces in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Humanitarian Efforts and Middle Eastern Diplomacy

In addition to addressing security concerns, Kallas stressed the importance of humanitarian initiatives, particularly in the Middle East. She asserted that the EU must remain “at the forefront of humanitarian efforts” in the region and collaborate with various stakeholders to pursue a “just and comprehensive peace.” This statement indicates her awareness of the interconnectedness of security and humanitarian issues in foreign policy.

Kallas’s analysis includes a critical view of several global actors, noting that “actors such as Russia, Iran, North Korea, and partly China, aim at weaponizing interdependencies and exploiting the openness of our societies against us.” Her warning emphasizes the need for Europe to fortify its defenses and remain vigilant against these emerging threats. “For this, we must be prepared,” she concluded, reinforcing the urgency of proactive measures in foreign policy.