Europeans And Arab Nations Unite For Palestinian State Initiative

European, Arab, and Islamic nations have launched a significant initiative aimed at bolstering support for a Palestinian state and its institutions, while preparing for a future beyond the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the rising tensions in Lebanon. Norway’s Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, announced the initiative on Friday, highlighting a growing consensus among the international community—including Western and Arab nations—on the need to establish a recognized Palestinian Authority and state.

Eide emphasized that various critical issues must be addressed, such as the security interests of both Israelis and Palestinians, the normalization of relations after years of conflict, and the demobilization of Hamas as a military force. “These elements are part of a larger puzzle,” he explained, stressing that any solution requires a comprehensive approach that integrates all necessary components.

Despite the complexities, including potential resistance from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Eide believes that after decades of stalled negotiations, a new strategy is essential for realizing an independent Palestinian state.

To facilitate this, nearly 90 countries participated in a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, co-chaired by Eide and Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister. This meeting launched The Global Alliance for the Implementation of a Palestinian State and a Two-State Solution, aiming to break the current deadlock and leverage the crisis as an opportunity for progress.

As the guarantor of the 1993 Oslo Accords, Norway has observed the continuation of Israeli occupation and the absence of negotiations for a final settlement. Eide noted that over 30 years later, the need for universal recognition of a Palestinian state is more pressing than ever. Currently, 149 of the U.N.’s 193 member nations recognize a Palestinian state, and Eide urged all countries to support this recognition and help strengthen Palestinian institutions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud echoed this sentiment at the U.N. Security Council, stating that the alliance was formed out of a collective responsibility to change the reality of the conflict swiftly. Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on all nations to take practical steps toward establishing a free Palestine alongside a secure Israel.

Borrell also indicated that the initial meetings of the alliance would take place in Riyadh and Brussels, questioning those who oppose a two-state solution about their alternative proposals.

Eide noted that this initiative builds upon the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which sought to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a full withdrawal from territories occupied in 1967. He acknowledged the challenges of building Palestinian institutions amidst illegal settlements and violence but insisted on the need to strengthen the existing structures.

Highlighting the collaborative effort, Eide chaired a recent meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for Palestinian Institutions, which included representatives from the U.S., Canada, the EU, and various Middle Eastern and European nations. He concluded by emphasizing that while no single action will resolve the issue, a concerted effort using multiple tools can pave the way for a peaceful settlement.