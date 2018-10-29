Khaleda Zia was sentenced to seven years of jail time after a temporary court set up at the old central jail in Dhaka held her guilty of the corruption charges. The verdict came in respect of to the complaint filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Khaleda Zia has been awarded 7-year of jail time in a corruption case. Khaleda Zia was sentenced to seven years of jail time after a temporary court set up at the old central jail in Dhaka held her guilty of the corruption charges. The verdict came in respect of to the complaint filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The agency had reportedly filed the complaint against ex-Bangladeshi PM Zia in 2010. Along with Zia, the ACC had accused three more people of stealing $397,435 from her trust, Zia Charitable trust.

As per reports, the final trial proceedings against Khaleda Zia took place in her absence after the jail authorities failed to bring her to the court for the proceedings. Zia is said to be serving time in another corruption case. Apart from ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, her former political affairs secretary Harris Chowdhury, former Dhaka Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka’s personal secretary Monirul Islam Khan and Harris Chowdhury’s former aide Ziaul Islam Munna are said to be the three people who have been convicted along Khaleda Zia.

After from getting the 7-year jail term, the convicts were also fined 10 lakh taka each. As per the verdict, if the convicts fail to pay the fine, they will have serve 6 months more in the jail. Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia has reportedly been in custody since February 8. She had been in the custody after she was sentenced 5-years in prison in another Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

Khaleda Zia was facing a number of charges which included corruption as well as violence cases. In another Zia Orphanage Trust graft case, Khaleda Zia along with five others that included her son Tarique Rahman was facing charges for stealing $253,164 from the orphanage trust.

